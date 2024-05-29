There’s No Turning Back From Wednesday’s Headlines

- Donald Trump is threatening to throw a monkey wrench into the electric vehicle transition by reversing some of the Biden administration's climate policies. (New York Times)
- A slight majority of Americans prefer an emissions-based mileage fee to traditional gas taxes, according to a Mineta Transportation Institute survey, and support rises if the fee is tied to income. (Cities Today)
- U.S. cities are starting to import Dutch-style protected intersections that force drivers to slow down while cornering. (The Drive)
- Researchers in Australia have invented a new type of concrete made partially with used coffee grounds that is both stronger and more environmentally sustainable. (New Atlas)
- The California Senate passed a bill requiring new cars sold after 2032 to beep at drivers who exceed the speed limit by 10 miles per hour. (Road & Track)
- Bike trips have more than doubled in Chicago during a time period that just so happens to coincide with the city building a lot of bike infrastructure. (Axios)
- On the same day Florida Today kicked off a week of coverage about transportation safety in Brevard County, a driver hit two pedestrians, killing one.
- Tampa Bay's airport is the first in the U.S. to be named a bicycle-friendly business. (Patch)
- The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a reminder about the deadly summer travel season, and even acknowledges that there's no such thing as an "accident."
- Incredibly, the Michigan DOT has decided not to widen a divided highway in Ann Arbor. (MLive)
- Downtown Knoxville merchants didn't like a city study that said the area has a surplus of parking and that drivers should have to pay for it, so they commissioned one of their own with predictably different results. (Inside of Knoxville)
- Oregonian readers share their horror stories about dangerous Portland drivers.
- Kid Rock entered a rodeo riding in the bed of a Tesla Cybertruck painted to look the General Lee from "Dukes of Hazzard," because of course he did. (Jalopnik)
Today's Headlines
There’s No Turning Back From Wednesday’s Headlines
Donald Trump really, really hates electric cars. But although he's pledged to stop the transition away from fossil fuels, automakers are already committed.
