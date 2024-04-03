Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines Say the Car Loans Are Too Damn High
Hey automakers, let's put some more small cars for sale in the U.S., OK?
Latest Pedestrian and Cyclist Fatality Stats Are Deadly Déja-Vu
America's minuscule dip in overall deaths is being offset by record-setting fatalities among the most vulnerable.
Tuesday’s Headlines Running on Empty
Empty, often blighted parking lots are the scourge of American cities, reports the Washington Post.
Study: Fentanyl Use Rising on the Roads — But No One Knows How Much
Fentanyl-linked car crashes seem to be increasing — but testing isn't, and neither are solutions.
Data: State DOTs Look Nothing Like the Residents They Serve
Why are state DOTs so overwhelmingly white and male — and what impact does it have on road users who don't share those identities?