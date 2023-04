Talking Headways Podcast: Zero Emissions Delivery Zones

This week we’re joined by Hamilton Steimer of the World Resources Institute to talk about their report, Zero-emission Delivery Zones: A New Way to Cut Traffic, Air Pollution and Greenhouse Gases. We chat about electrification of fleets, what cities have the best programs for ZEDZ, and the current moment in urban delivery.

Typically, we provide a transcript, but our system is broke down. Please listen: