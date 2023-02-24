Friday’s Headlines Move Pretty Fast

It could be the expense, or anxiety, or the fact that their social lives are online, but teenagers don’t seem to want to drive much anymore. (Washington Post)
The reason why subways cost so much more in the U.S. than the rest of the world can be summed up in one word: consultants. American transit agencies have outsourced their engineering expertise to the private sector. (Slate)
There isn’t any new technology that’s going to save transit. They key is to use tools that already exist to create a seamless and equitable system for users. (Mass Transit)
Autonomous vehicles will only reduce the need for parking if they’re shared, pooled and complement transit, and the greatest benefits would be seen in auto-centric suburban areas, according to a study paid for by AV company Waymo. (Urbanism Next)
If a California bill is approved, drivers will be charged to register vehicles based on weight, because heavier vehicles are more dangerous to cyclists and pedestrians. (Los Angeles Times)
St. Petersburg will keep its new Sunrunner bus rapid transit line fare-free for another six months. (Tampa Bay Times)
Before redesigning its bus routes, Philadelphia transit agency SEPTA is looking at Houston, Baltimore, Miami and other cities that recently went through the same process. (Inquirer)
Ohio legislators dropped a provision in the state transportation budget that would have killed a popular Cleveland bike lane project. (Statehouse News Bureau)
Cincinnati’s Red Bike bikeshare is expanding into more neighborhoods (Local 12). And bike lanes are included in the design for a new bridge between Ohio and Kentucky (WCPO).
Ann Arbor and the University of Michigan have an agreement for 400 public e-scooters and could add 100 e-bikes as well. (WEMU)
This week's guest is Darnell Grisby, director of policy development and research at the American Public Transportation Association. We discuss the national drop in transit ridership, who rides transit in the United States, and federal policy going forward.
The latest line from anti-transit types is that ride-hailing apps like Uber and Lyft are going to make fixed-route bus or rail service obsolete. If you find yourself arguing with someone about why transit is essential, a new fact sheet from TransitCenter can help.
If the Banking Committee is going to make any progress on the transit section of the Senate transportation bill, it’s going to have to happen before this weekend, when Congress leaves for the holiday recess and doesn’t come back till late January. Indeed, on Friday, the very last day of the session, Banking is planning […]
At the Tuesday morning plenary of the Rail~Volution conference, William Millar made a bold pronouncement. The president of the American Public Transportation Association suggested that, beyond the 1,200 attendees of the annual gathering, there are billions of public transit advocates — they just don’t know it yet. Millar may have meant the comment as inspiration, […]
With so much transportation funding going toward highways, it's tempting to support any transit investment as a step in the right direction. But not all transit investments will produce service that helps people get where they need to go. To make transit a useful travel option that people want to ride, says TransitCenter, there are three basic goals that officials and advocates should strive for.
We continue our overview of what’s at stake in the big transit ballot initiatives this November with a look at Wake County, North Carolina. Previous installments in this series examined Indianapolis, Seattle, Detroit, and Atlanta. Ask Wake County Commissioner Sig Hutchinson how Raleigh’s transit system is currently functioning, and he doesn’t sugarcoat it. “I just really don’t think we’ve got […]