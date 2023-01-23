All Aboard Monday’s Headlines

Image: Rennett Stowe, CC
  • Amtrak is using federal infrastructure funds to replace 40-year-old rail cars on 14 long-distance routes. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Despite raking in $200 billion in profits last year, oil companies are fighting proposed windfall taxes in California and Europe. (EWG)
  • Uber’s lobbying activities in France are under investigation. (The Guardian)
  • Maryland’s Purple Line is now five years behind schedule after another delay pushed the opening to mid-2027. (Washington Post)
  • Honolulu’s long-delayed light rail line may finally open this spring. (Trains)
  • Omaha is still moving forward with a downtown streetcar despite billionaire investor and Omaha native Warren Buffett’s opposition. (New York Times)
  • Bigger vehicles, more distractions and roads designed for speed contributed to Los Angeles’ 300-plus traffic deaths last year. (L.A. Times)
  • When Lime removed shared Blue Bikes from New Orleans in 2021, activists reimagined it as a community-owned program. (Grist)
  • Transit agencies in Chicago and Philadelphia have committed to hiring more minority-owned contractors. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser says federal employees working remotely are killing the city’s economy. (Politico)
  • A developer is planning a walkable neighborhood in Houston’s East End. (Houston Public Media)
  • A new Vision Zero report reveals Nashville’s most dangerous streets. (WSMV)
  • Milwaukee joined the National Association of City Transportation Officials, the more safety-focused of two major professional transportation groups. (Urban Milwaukee)
  • When Starbucks customers repeatedly blocked an Arlington, Virginia, bike lane, the city took action. (ARLnow)
  • Denver’s “snow angels” help people clear snow off their sidewalks who can’t do it themselves (CBS News). Maybe they can take care of the bike lanes, too? (9 News)

