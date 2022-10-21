Friday’s Headlines Are a Bus by Any Other Name

Luxury overnight coach services are hoping to compete with airplanes for long trips … just so long as nobody calls them buses. (New York Times)
Republican senators are pushing back on the U.S. DOT’s plans to require states to set goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions (Transportation Today), and the feds’ response is basically that who cares, they won’t enforce them anyway. (Bond Buyer)
It’s time to take e-bikes and e-scooters seriously as a mode of transportation. (Energy Wire)
Lyft — which started out as a way to avoid having to deal with parking— now allows users to reserve parking spaces. (The Verge)
Uber is turning to in-app advertising in its struggle to gain profitability (Tech Crunch). Riiight, because that worked out so well for newspapers.
A tax on the wealthy to fund transit in Massachusetts, a regional transit plan for metro Detroit and an Orlando-area sales tax referendum are among the November votes to watch. (Governing)
A Milwaukee group has stepped forward with a plan to tear down I-794 through downtown and replace it with a boulevard. (Urban Milwaukee)
While other transit agencies are replacing their buses with electric and hybrid models, New Jersey is planning on buying 550 new polluting “clean diesel” buses. (NJ.com)
Sunrunner, Tampa’s first bus rapid transit line, could be the start of a modern regional transit system. (Tampa Bay Times)
The Twin Cities’ Metro Transit finally broke ground on the Gold Line. (Pioneer Press)
The D.C. Metro is pointing fingers at a safety commission for delays and overcrowding on the Silver Line. (Washington Post)
Colorado is eliminating train cars with steps and replacing them with low-floor ones that are easier to board. (Colorado Public Radio)
Denver is not building protected bike lanes fast enough to keep up with demand. (Axios)
A new Complete Streets Coalition is pushing for traffic safety in Louisville. (WDRB)
Drivers, not fentanyl Skittles, are the real reason to be scared on Halloween. (Slate)
