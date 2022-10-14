Friday’s Headlines Are Paying Attention

Photo: ##http://www.engadget.com/2012/12/03/volvo-self-driving-cars-2014/##Engadget##
  • Shocking news — it turns out people in cars marketed as “self-driving” tend to pay less attention behind the wheel (Jalopnik). And wouldn’t you know it, most of those people are men (Streetsblog).
  • More states are considering taxing miles driven as increased fuel efficiency cuts into gas-tax revenue. (Pew Stateline)
  • Cities with mostly shared parking and few garages or driveways are having a hard time finding places to install EV chargers. (Route Fifty)
  • The Federal Transit Administration is accepting applications for $600 million to replace aging passenger trains. (Railway Age)
  • California is testing two types of zero-emissions buses in Oakland. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Atlanta transit agency MARTA has chosen a developer for a mixed-use development around the Bankhead station, near a future Microsoft campus. (AJC)
  • Unlike smaller neighborhood streets, Portland’s efforts to slow down drivers by reducing speed limits on major roads have had little effect. (Bike Portland)
  • Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s budget includes $8.3 million for safe routes to school. (My Northwest)
  • Las Vegas is turning Stewart Avenue downtown into a complete street. (8 News Now)
  • Nashville is planning a dockless e-bike rental program, but will people be able to afford it? (Scene)
  • Here are the worst bike lanes in St. Paul. (Racket)
  • What if Apple did for bikes what it did for cellphones? (Bloomberg) One Dutch e-bike startup is showing the way (New York Times).

