Thursday’s Headlines Want Better Transit

Due in large part to its decentralized government and partisan divide, the U.S. has the worst public transportation system in the developed world, and it’s unlikely to get much better. (Investment Monitor)
Even though the U.S. traffic fatality rate per mile driven has fallen by two-thirds in the last 50 years, America today still has the deadliest road system per capita in the developed world. Much of the improvement from safer driving and better emergency care has been wiped out by increases in total traffic. The American approach to traffic safety has emphasized seatbelt use, vehicle standards, […]
How is the U.S. doing on traffic safety? To hear a lot of people tell it, we’re making great strides. President Obama recently referred to the reduction in American traffic deaths as a success story of sorts, contrasting it with the rise in gun deaths. But while traffic fatalities in America are indeed trending downward, […]
The Transportation Research Board’s 99th Annual Meeting will be held in Washington, D.C. from Jan. 12-16, 2020. Click here for more information. The following article originally appeared on The Transport Politic. It is reposted here with permission. It’s been a busy decade for many cities throughout the U.S. From coast to coast, they’ve been building up […]
Two of the Obama administration’s top transportation officials are heading elsewhere, creating a leadership shake-up at U.S. DOT. As you may have heard, U.S. DOT Under Secretary for Policy Polly Trottenberg was tapped by incoming New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to head the city’s transportation department this week. Also on the way out is Deputy […]
Hundreds of billions of dollars have been spent in the quest for free-flowing vehicular traffic. The result is wider highways, more sprawl, and more people stuck in congestion. But this week U.S. DOT took an important step to change course, releasing new standards to guide how transportation agencies measure their performance. Advocates for transit and walkability say the policy is a significant improvement.