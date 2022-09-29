Thursday’s Headlines Want Better Transit

Why can't we have nice things? Photo credit: Taiwan High-Speed Rail Corporation.
  • Due in large part to its decentralized government and partisan divide, the U.S. has the worst public transportation system in the developed world, and it’s unlikely to get much better. (Investment Monitor)
  • U.S. transit projects continue to suffer from high costs and delays compared to other countries. (Eno Center for Transportation)
  • The European Union is calling for action to eliminate child road deaths — but the problem in the U.S. is even worse. (Traffic Technology Today)
  • Downtown traffic is still down from the pandemic, which, counterintuitively, could be one reason why pedestrian deaths remain stubbornly high. (Streetsblog)
  • With urban real estate prices rising and the desire for walkable neighborhoods growing, developers are buying up and redeveloping car dealerships. (New York Times)
  • Flying taxis could soon wreak havoc unless cities prepare for them. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Some drivers for Uber’s courier service are suspicious they’re being used as drug mules. (NBC News)
  • Improvements at high-crash intersections have reduced Austin traffic deaths by 31 percent. (CBS Austin)
  • The Colorado DOT has a shortage of 300 workers. It can hire people to fill the positions, but they can’t find affordable housing. (Colorado Public Radio)
  • Protected bike lanes in North Kansas City slowed down speeding drivers and doubled the number of cyclists. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Savannah’s Vision Zero program aims to eliminate traffic deaths by 2027. (Morning News)
  • Cruise self-driving cars keep randomly stalling out in San Francisco. (Jalopnik)
  • Seven cyclists share tips for going car-free in auto-centric Los Angeles. (L.A. Times)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

America Has a Terrible Traffic Safety Record Because We Drive Too Much

By Angie Schmitt |
Even though the U.S. traffic fatality rate per mile driven has fallen by two-thirds in the last 50 years, America today still has the deadliest road system per capita in the developed world. Much of the improvement from safer driving and better emergency care has been wiped out by increases in total traffic. The American approach to traffic safety has emphasized seatbelt use, vehicle standards, […]

CDC: America Falling Behind Other Nations on Traffic Safety

By Angie Schmitt |
How is the U.S. doing on traffic safety? To hear a lot of people tell it, we’re making great strides. President Obama recently referred to the reduction in American traffic deaths as a success story of sorts, contrasting it with the rise in gun deaths. But while traffic fatalities in America are indeed trending downward, […]
A crowded 38 bus in San Francisco

Transportation Agencies Will Finally Measure the Movement of People, Not Just Cars

By Angie Schmitt |
Hundreds of billions of dollars have been spent in the quest for free-flowing vehicular traffic. The result is wider highways, more sprawl, and more people stuck in congestion. But this week U.S. DOT took an important step to change course, releasing new standards to guide how transportation agencies measure their performance. Advocates for transit and walkability say the policy is a significant improvement.