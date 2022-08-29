Monday’s Headlines Are Keeping the Streets

During the pandemic, cities all over the country rededicated streets to buses, bikes, parks and outdoor restaurant seating. Now motorists want that space back, even as they’re killing cyclists and pedestrians in record numbers. (Pew Stateline)
Transportation for America urges the U.S. DOT to finalize a proposed rule requiring states to track and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from transportation.
Lyndon Johnson was the first president to provide federal funding for public transit in 1964. (Mass Transit)
The Federal Highway Administration approved Maryland’s plans for new toll lanes on and around the Beltway, but the project remains in question because Gov. Larry Hogan’s term is about to expire. (DCist)
WAMU profiles Washington, D.C. traffic violence victims and their families.
Austin is starting work on two downtown intersections as part of its Vision Zero program. (American-Statesman)
The Charleston Post and Courier says the federal government needs to move faster in approving projects like the Lowcountry bus rapid transit line.
After a Seattle business blocked on-street parking with concrete blocks because people were camping there, the city will now replace the parking with bike lanes. (Seattle Times)
Two Seattle cyclists have sued the city after being injured riding over streetcar tracks. (KOMO)
Here’s how to load your bike onto TriMet’s new express buses. (Bike Portland)
Germany has introduced the world’s first hydrogen-powered train. (CNN)
Albuquerque, like many cities, is looking at bus rapid transit as a cost-effective way to improve mobility and create a more walkable city. Its BRT plan calls for frequent service on a center-running bus lane along Central Avenue, the city’s busiest bus route, which passes through the heart of downtown. The city has applied for funding from the […]