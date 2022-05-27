Friday’s Headlines Want to Bike Free

Even as cities are starting to attempt to accommodate the growing number of cyclists, the number of people dying on bikes keeps growing because for almost 100 years streets have been designed for cars. That’s a lot of ground to make up. (NPR)
If e-scooters merge with transit, micromobility could become as popular as cars. (Mass Transit)
A Trump-era whistleblower report, just now released, says the former president’s EPA chief Scott Pruitt ordered his drivers to speed and even drive on the wrong side of the road. (New York Times)
The L.A. Metro is shortchanging bus riders and drivers (Los Angeles Times) and the agency is deflecting blame onto highway spending too little, too late (Streetsblog LA).
A proposed Washington, D.C. law would charge residents an extra $500 to register vehicles over 6,000 pounds. Heavier vehicles are, of course, more likely to kill anyone they strike, because physics. (Jalopnik)
Protesters say the contractor Maryland hired to finish the Purple Line is backing off its pledge to hire union labor. (Washington Post)
By reducing housing and transportation costs, transit-oriented development has created a more resilient D.C. region. (Greater Greater Washington)
A recent audit found that Dallas doesn’t have any written policies or procedures to reduce traffic deaths. (KERA)
The Post-Gazette editorial board calls for Pittsburgh to build streets for people, not cars.
Philadelphia’s transit agency has released three options for a new regional rail line. (Transportation Today)
In light of the tragic recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, it’s worth remembering the nine Valley Transit Authority workers who died a year ago in Santa Clara, California. (Mountain View Voice)
There are only four types of drivers in U.S. communities — and transportation leaders need to adopt distinct strategies to influence their behavior on the road — and to get them out from behind the wheel altogether.
Whenever street space is allocated for bicycling, someone will inevitably level the accusation that the city is waging a “war on cars.” But it turns out the people in those cars want separate space for bicycles too, according to surveys conducted in two major California metropolitan areas. Bike lanes make everyone feel safer — even […]
Self-driving cars are coming, and maybe sooner than we think. But the question of how they will shape cities is still wide open. Could they lead to less traffic and parking as people stop owning cars and start sharing them? More sprawl as car travel becomes less of a hassle? More freedom to walk and bike […]