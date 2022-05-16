Monday’s Headlines Are Feeling Congested

The idea of open streets didn’t originate with the pandemic. One architect envisioned streets as gathering places a century ago. (Popular Science)
A new tool that improves upon the oft-cited Walk Score shows that pedestrians and Black residents are being disproportionately killed during Washington, D.C.’s spike in crashes, despite Vision Zero. (Greater Greater Washington)
Unsurprisingly, an Ohio State study found that drivers are more likely to kill people on wide, straight Columbus roads where it seems safe to drive fast, including city streets that just look like highways.
The chair of CapMetro says the Austin transit agency should be focused on equity as it embarks on a historic expansion. (American-Statesman)
Phoenix is upgrading crosswalks, but not at the statistically most dangerous intersections. (Arizona Republic)
Atlanta is starting to feel the effects of the federal infrastructure law, which will boost road funding by 20 percent and transit funding by 30 percent. (AJC)
An authority to oversee Omaha’s proposed new streetcar meets for the first time today. (World-Herald)
Des Moines will build 28 blocks of residential sidewalks this year, but the city has identified 700 miles of gaps in the network. (Axios)
These are the most dangerous intersections in Savannah. (Morning News)
Here’s a frightening video of a Tesla crashing into a Columbus, Ohio, convention center. (NBC 10 Philadelphia)
The New York Times marvels over London opening a new rail line, wondering if NYC could ever do the same, but let’s be honest, as Yonah Freemark remarked, it’s not really cutting edge.
According to a certain perspective that seems to hold sway among local newspaper columnists, bicyclists are reckless daredevils who flout the road rules that everyone else faithfully upholds. But the results of a massive survey published in the Journal of Transport and Land Use point to a different conclusion -- everyone breaks traffic laws, and there's nothing extraordinary about how people behave on bikes.
Whenever street space is allocated for bicycling, someone will inevitably level the accusation that the city is waging a “war on cars.” But it turns out the people in those cars want separate space for bicycles too, according to surveys conducted in two major California metropolitan areas. Bike lanes make everyone feel safer — even […]