Thursday’s Headlines Are at an All-Time High

  • Gas prices have hit another all-time high. (Politico)
  • Current Affairs interviews author and former Streetsblog editor Angie Schmitt about the “silent epidemic” of pedestrian deaths.
  • Same-day and next-day delivery is stressing workers and damaging the environment. (The Guardian)
  • Is Uber finally coming to terms with the idea that moving people around crowded cities in cars was never going to be a profitable idea? (Curbed)
  • Switching from weekly to monthly fare-capping would do more to help low-income and minority New York City transit riders. (Transit Center)
  • Washington, D.C.-area commuters continue to choose congestion, as four in five get to work by car, the same percentage as 50 years ago. (Brookings)
  • Ten years after Chicago created a plan for a safe bike network, cyclists are still dying because the network is incomplete. (Sun-Times)
  • Charlotte residents are skeptical that signs telling drivers how fast they’re going will actually make them slow down. (WCNC)
  • San Diego supervisors approved a fare-free transit pass program for residents 18 and under. (Times of San Diego)
  • Almost 60 percent of voters in the Austin suburb of Leander voted to keep paying taxes for Cap Metro service, but transit officials still want to win over skeptics. (KUT)
  • With high-speed surface roads becoming a thing of the past, San Antonio officials want to revise the city’s 1978 major thoroughfares plan. (Report)
  • The Ohio DOT is investing $51 million in transportation safety projects. (Transportation Today)
  • Arlington, Virginia, broke ground on a $29 million bus rapid transit extension. (ARLnow)
  • A driver whose SUV jumped a curb and ran into a Philadelphia subway station killed three people, including two pedestrians and himself. (6 ABC)
  • Dubai is building 25 miles of dedicated bus and taxi lanes. (Intelligent Transport)

