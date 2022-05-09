Monday’s Headlines Will Give You Shelter From the Storm

Only a fifth of bus stops in major cities have shelters, which are a priority for riders but often given short shrift by cash-strapped transit agencies. Whether those agencies spend federal infrastructure funds on bus shelters will be a big test of the Biden administration’s emphasis on equity. (Washington Post)
Increasing investment in transit, especially electric transit, and coupling it with land-use reform will reap dividends for the climate (Clean Technica).
A new U.S. PIRG report goes against the prevailing political winds by calling for reducing car ownership and improving transit through the Transportation and Climate Initiative, an interstate compact to raise gas taxes.
Lyft is bringing back a carpooling option to more major cities that it suspended at the start of the pandemic. (The Verge)
Will New York City’s pandemic-era open streets be preserved? (The Guardian)
Less than five months into 2022, Chicago bike advocates are already sounding the alarm about traffic deaths in the city. (Tribune)
Opponents of one particular bike project, on 11th Street, have hijacked broader conversations in Houston about bike safety. (Chronicle)