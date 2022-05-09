Monday’s Headlines Will Give You Shelter From the Storm

Image: Michael D. Wilson via Creative Portland
Image: Michael D. Wilson via Creative Portland
  • Only a fifth of bus stops in major cities have shelters, which are a priority for riders but often given short shrift by cash-strapped transit agencies. Whether those agencies spend federal infrastructure funds on bus shelters will be a big test of the Biden administration’s emphasis on equity. (Washington Post)
  • Increasing investment in transit, especially electric transit, and coupling it with land-use reform will reap dividends for the climate (Clean Technica).
  • A new U.S. PIRG report goes against the prevailing political winds by calling for reducing car ownership and improving transit through the Transportation and Climate Initiative, an interstate compact to raise gas taxes.
  • Lyft is bringing back a carpooling option to more major cities that it suspended at the start of the pandemic. (The Verge)
  • Will New York City’s pandemic-era open streets be preserved? (The Guardian)
  • Less than five months into 2022, Chicago bike advocates are already sounding the alarm about traffic deaths in the city. (Tribune)
  • Opponents of one particular bike project, on 11th Street, have hijacked broader conversations in Houston about bike safety. (Chronicle)
  • At its current pace, Washington, D.C. will fall well short of its car trip reduction goal. (Greater Greater Washington)
  • The latest plan for the I-5 bridge over the Columbia River includes light rail and removes two freeway ramps in Portland. (The Oregonian)
  • Seattle has passed on applying for federal grants for several transit projects. (The Urbanist)
  • Light rail and express bus ridership is coming back in Charlotte, but local bus ridership remains stagnant. (WFAE)
  • Drivers killed five pedestrians in Utah last week, prompting Salt Lake City to form a safer-streets partnership with the state DOT. (Tribune)
  • A group seeking to build a park over Atlanta’s Highway 400 has hired a nonprofit theater director to lead to the effort. (Urbanize Atlanta)
  • Norway is looking to pare back electric vehicle subsidies to encourage transit ridership. (Bloomberg)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG