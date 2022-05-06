Friday’s Headlines Wrote Themselves

Congress and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg both think the other should be doing more to regulate autonomous vehicles (Bloomberg). Meanwhile, AVs are already on streets in San Francisco, Arizona and elsewhere (Route Fifty).
Ride-sharing app Getaround hews more closely to its original carpooling mission than contemporaries Uber or Lyft. (CNBC)
The Minnesota Senate has killed a new passenger rail line connecting the Twin Cities and Duluth. (Minnesota Public Radio)
San Jose officials tried to hide the rising cost of a new Bay Area Rapid Transit line. (SFist)
Atlanta-area transit agencies have come together to start bus rapid transit service on the north side of I-285, the city’s ring road. (Urbanize Atlanta)
Will fare-free transit in Colorado this summer bring back riders? (Sun)
Shelby County, Tennessee, Mayor Lee Harris’ proposed budget includes a $1.3 million funding boost for Memphis transit. (Commercial Appeal)
Pedestrian deaths in Michigan rose 10 percent last year. (WXYZ)
Madison, Wisconsin, has been recognized for its Vision Zero program. (Badger Herald)
Indianapolis is updating its Complete Streets policy. (WRTV)
Lime is launching a bike-share service in Charleston this week. (Post and Courier)
Santa Fe’s pop-up bike lanes have been successful. (KRQE)
So few tenants at an Evanston, Illinois, apartment building have cars that it’s ending a parking lease with the city. (Round Table)
Dozens of transit projects across the nation -- as well as walking and biking projects that count on funds from the TIGER program -- are under threat. Transportation for America is urging people to contact their representatives and oppose the cuts.