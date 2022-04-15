Friday’s Headlines Are Truckin’

Drivers don’t want to hear it, but gas prices are high because demand is high, and the only way to bring them down is to drive less. (The Grid)
Truck manufacturers say they’re planning to go electric, yet they continue to push back against state and federal emissions regulations. (Politico)
Injuries are more common riding e-scooters than riding a motorcycle or a bike, driving a car or walking, according to a UCLA study, but those injuries are less severe than those caused by motorcycle or car crashes.
Planetizen examines the causes of traffic congestion.
Pittsburgh is using AI to synchronous traffic lights, which means less time idling and potentially more space for bikes and pedestrians, but the system is biased in favor of cars. (Popular Science)
Instead of investing in better transit so people can get to work, Baltimore is paying Lyft to give rides to newly hired employees. (Smart Cities Dive)
California regulators plan to ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. (Cal Matters)
Green transportation projects in California often spend years mired in environmental studies and lawsuits. (San Francisco Examiner)
Boston’s transit agency is missing a big opportunity to electrify and expand regionally. (Commonwealth)
The EPA declared Denver a “severe” violator of ozone regulations after a series of smoggy summers. (Colorado Public Radio)
Portland YIMBYs are pushing back against parking mandates. (Bike Portland)
Tampa’s TECO streetcar had its busiest month ever with 108,000 riders in March. (Florida Politics)