Thursday’s Headlines Get On the Bus

The bipartisan infrastructure law ended an era of bus austerity, as transit agencies no longer need to worry about maintaining or replacing aging equipment and facilities. (Transit Center)
Most people have no clue how much they pay in gas taxes and wouldn’t notice if they went away. So a better idea to save consumers money would be to subsidize electric vehicles, bikes and transit passes. (Sightline)
An MIT study says that cities should combine ride-hailing companies onto one platform to avoid creating congestion.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren said the $9 billion for infrastructure Massachusetts is receiving is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for east-west rail in Boston. (MassLive)
Where is the Twin Cities’ Met Council going to find $500 million to finish the Southwest light rail line? (MinnPost)
A master-planned town in Utah will feature trails, shuttles and mobility hubs, but also 40,000 parking spaces. (City Lab)
Austin’s Cap Metro is cutting the cost of a monthly transit pass and capping the amount riders pay each day. For example, someone who paid the $1.25 fare twice would ride free the rest of the day because a daily pass costs $2.50. (KUT)
Philadelphia transit agency SEPTA is working with major employers to provide free transit passes as a way to rebuild ridership post-pandemic. (Inquirer)
The Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority and Goldman Sachs are contributing $100 million to affordable housing near MARTA stations. (AJC)
Beloved Maryland cyclist Shawn Blumenfeld died earlier this week when a van driver hit him from behind. (Washington Post)
Bird is now Cleveland’s second bike-share, bringing 100 e-bikes to the city. (Plain Dealer)
Fort Worth residents will vote May 7 on a bond package containing $369 million for transportation. (The Texan)
Seattle is hoping new stop signs that flash the percentage of drivers who stop at crosswalks will shame more drivers into stopping. (Crosscut)
Thoughts and prayers to the Angelenos who have to share the streets with these drivers: One who launched his Tesla through the air at an Echo Park intersection (CBS News) and another who raced his BMW onto a Hollywood mall escalator (NBC Los Angeles)
If you live in Durham County, North Carolina, Montcalm County, Michigan, Cincinnati, Ohio, or anywhere in Washington state, today is Election Day – and you’ve got decisions to make about transit. There are six ballot initiatives up for a popular vote today that will determine the future of transit service in these areas. They follow […]
Thanks for voting in the 2011 Streetsie award poll, where Streetsblog readers weigh in on the good, the bad, and the ugly of the year. Santa knows if you’ve been multimodal, and he knows if you’ve been using cost-effectiveness metrics and low-carbon forms of transportation, so price road use fairly for goodness’ sake! We start […]
At home, it's "Infrastructure Week," which means the candidates will outdo each other to build highways. Meanwhile, London is converting nearly 2,000 parking spaces for cars into bike corrals. Plus all the other news.