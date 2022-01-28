Friday’s Headlines Counting Down to Zero

The U.S. DOT’s new National Roadway Safety Strategy fully embraces Vision Zero for the first time, but ignores the SUV arms race and traffic enforcement reform (Streetsblog USA). Meanwhile, CityLab says look to the Netherlands, where the pedestrian death rate is about 3 percent that of the U.S.
Better air quality thanks to less driving during the pandemic prevented 800 deaths in Europe. (The Guardian)
A new League of American Bicyclists report spotlights five cities where biking is booming: Boston, Chicago, Austin, Oakland and Missoula. (City Lab)
Curbed pans New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plans for Penn Station.
The Texas DOT abruptly reversed course and is taking back control of Lower Broadway in San Antonio, some believe to stop a Complete Streets project. (San Antonio Report)
The Southwest light rail line in Minneapolis will now cost $2.75 billion and open in 2027, four years behind schedule. (Tribune Review)
The Utah Transit Authority will go fare-free in February to improve air quality. (Salt Lake Tribune)
The pandemic hindered plans to transform Washington, D.C.’s bus system, and now it’s time to revisit them. (DCist)
Bikelash hits D.C. (Fox 5) and Columbus, Ohio (ABC 6). But bike lane plans won approval in Norfolk (13 News Now).
A Cleveland bus rapid transit line is now electric. (FreshWater)
A Complete Streets project for Detroit’s Woodward Avenue received a $1.2 million grant. (C&G News)
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced plans for a downtown streetcar. (KETV)
Athens, Greece, is using smart sensors to combat illegal parking and make streets safer for pedestrians. (Eltis)
France is known for its high-speed TGV, but now it’s planning to connect cities that aren’t served by rail via “slow trains” (about 55 mph) on underused secondary tracks. (The Local)
Texas cities are some of the most dangerous places in the U.S. to walk or bike — or drive, for that matter. In 2013, the per capita traffic death rate in Texas was 24 percent higher than the nation as a whole. And because so many people live in the state, it regularly leads the nation in total […]
What is Vision Zero? Simply put, it’s a recognition that traffic fatalities are preventable, and a commitment to ensure that no one is killed in traffic. Cities that adopt Vision Zero set out to end traffic deaths within a specific time frame. In America, a few cities have publicly committed to Vision Zero. So how […]
U.S. Representative Earl Blumenauer has introduced legislation in the House that would help cities establish Vision Zero policies aimed at eliminating traffic deaths, reports Jonathan Maus at Bike Portland. “Something has to change," Blumenauer said. "We have to do better and finally treat this public health crisis."
Heavy trucks kill. They account for as much as 32 percent of cyclist deaths in New York City and 58 percent in London, far out of proportion to their share of traffic. Across the U.S., 1,746 bicyclists and pedestrians have been killed in collisions with commercial trucks over the last five years. For cities looking to reduce traffic […]