Happy New Year! Monday’s Headlines Are the First of 2022

  • Some good news to kick off the new year: Sen. Joe Manchin is willing to reopen negotiations on Build Back Better, which contains billions for transit. (Axios)
  • The National Labor Relations Board could make it harder for Uber and Lyft to deny drivers’ labor rights. (Jalopnik)
  • Big-box retailers like Walmart are starting to scale back their massive parking lots. (The Real Deal, Streetsblog USA)
  • City Lab compiled some 2021 stories about climate change.
  • The federal infrastructure package includes $911 million in funding for North Carolina transit. The state currently ranks just 28th in transit spending. (Raleigh News & Observer)
  • The Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority is seeking federal approval for a $300 million bus rapid transit line in Clayton County. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
  • Half of Nashville crashes happen on just 6 percent of city streets. (WLPN)
  • A man who threatened to shoot members of a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority committee during an online meeting just months after a mass shooting at a VTA train yard received only probation. (San Jose Mercury News)
  • A Jacksonville gas tax hike that will fund transit, trails and other transportation projects took effect Saturday. (Action News Jax)
  • Another law that took effect Jan. 1 requires taxi and ride-hailing companies in Oregon to provide insurance for drivers and passengers. (Oregon Public Broadcasting)
  • Housing density, better transit and safer streets are on the minds of Savannah Morning News readers entering 2022.
  • The Cleveland Plain Dealer lists 21 Ohio bike trails to explore this year.
  • The Stranger shames Seattle property owners who won’t shovel their sidewalks.

