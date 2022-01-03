Happy New Year! Monday’s Headlines Are the First of 2022

City Lab compiled some 2021 stories about climate change.
The federal infrastructure package includes $911 million in funding for North Carolina transit. The state currently ranks just 28th in transit spending. (Raleigh News & Observer)
The Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority is seeking federal approval for a $300 million bus rapid transit line in Clayton County. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Half of Nashville crashes happen on just 6 percent of city streets. (WLPN)
A man who threatened to shoot members of a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority committee during an online meeting just months after a mass shooting at a VTA train yard received only probation. (San Jose Mercury News)
A Jacksonville gas tax hike that will fund transit, trails and other transportation projects took effect Saturday. (Action News Jax)
Another law that took effect Jan. 1 requires taxi and ride-hailing companies in Oregon to provide insurance for drivers and passengers. (Oregon Public Broadcasting)
Housing density, better transit and safer streets are on the minds of Savannah Morning News readers entering 2022.