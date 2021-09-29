Wednesday’s Headlines Are Climbing Uphill

There will be plenty of horse-race coverage on infrastructure this week (Politico), but if you’re looking for substance, Yonah Freemark posted a handy chart on Twitter showing what’s in the bipartisan and reconciliation bills.
Certain design features can help convince suburbanites to accept higher-density buildings. (Sidewalk Talk)
A UK study predicts a pretty frightening future where autonomous vehicles choke the roads and air taxes usurp buses. (Forbes)
The Labour Party is warning against squandering the cycling gains made during the pandemic. (The Guardian)
Amazon is creating hundreds of small delivery companies as a way to dodge legal liability and pay lower wages. (American Prospect)
The “safety score” system Tesla uses to decide who gets access to “full self-driving” is a joke. (Vice)
Something is wrong when a 12-lane highway in Utah can win a “quality of life” award. (Washington Post)
Unless the D.C. region does more to discourage driving, an unrealistic number of drivers would have to switch to electric vehicles to meet climate-change goals. (Greater Greater Washington)
A new Texas law will actually punish drivers who injure pedestrians. (News Channel 6)
The Providence Bicycle Collective is addressing social injustice by helping people repair their bikes and lobby for better infrastructure. (ecoRI)
Windsor, Canada, is pitching a new riverfront route for its 103-year-old restored streetcar. (Star)
Florence, Italy, is adding two new lines to its “bike subway,” which may or may not be underground, but is organized like a subway, with color-coded routes. (The Mayor)
This is the last thing you’ll see before a Toyota Tundra’s giant grill pancakes you. (Jalopnik)
Photo: Mark Strozier As California’s big four metropolitan planning organizations (MPOs) try to determine how much they can influence growth and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, significant questions remain. The state’s Senate Bill 375, typically referred to as the Anti-Sprawl Bill, requires planners and policymakers to develop meaningful solutions to curb sprawl, reduce driving, and promote […]
Today from the Streetsblog Network, a report from Imagine No Cars in Missoula, Montana, a city that is at a planning crossroads. Missoulians can continue with the familiar strategy of more roads, more parking, more space for cars — or they can try to envision a different future. The issue heated up recently when an […]