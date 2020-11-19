Thursday’s Headlines for You to Enjoy

The Trump administration has been so dead-set on lifting restrictions on carbon emissions and so hostile to electric vehicles that the auto industry has turned on oil and gas producers and allied with utility companies to lobby for climate-friendlier policies. (The Atlantic)
Bike riding in U.S. cities is up 21 percent this year because of the pandemic (Chicago Policy Review). Will it stay that way? It might — but only if cities stick with their bike-friendly “slow streets” approach (Outside).
The federal government should offer tax breaks for e-bike buyers, just like it subsidizes electric cars. (U.S. PIRG)
Some California voters have buyer’s remorse on Prop 22 because they just now realized Uber and Lyft used sneaky tactics to pass the law. (Washington Post)
On the same day that 200 environmental, transportation and health groups demanded from Northeastern governors a multi-state compact limiting carbon emissions, Gov. Charlie Baker said he is reconsidering Massachusetts’s participation, citing pandemic-driven changes in travel patterns. (Boston Herald)
Contrary to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent letter to the Japanese prime minister, a Dallas-Houston bullet train line doesn’t have all the necessary permits. Now, Abbott is backtracking on his support, and state lawmakers might throw up roadblocks to the project when they convene early next year. (Texas Tribune)
The Fort Worth city council is furious about fast drivers. Street racers recently killed two people, and now the council is considering ways to slow traffic. (NBC DFW)
Seattle has a new e-scooter option with seats. (Capitol Hill)
Milwaukee’s nonprofit bike-share, Bublr, is trying to match a $25,000 grant to add more e-bikes. (Journal-Sentinel)
No, it’s not legal to park a car on the sidewalk in Winston-Salem, although apparently it happens all the time. (Journal)
Vice has an oral history of the best Simpsons episode ever, “Marge vs. the Monorail.”
Crossposted from the Frontier Group. Earlier this week, I had the chance to talk about the role of bicycling in addressing climate change at the National Bike Summit in Washington, D.C., sponsored by the League of American Bicyclists. The conversation was framed around the Paris climate agreement – the pact signed by 195 nations in December […]