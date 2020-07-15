Wednesday’s Headlines from All Over

For many Americans, the car symbolizes freedom — but that doesn’t apply if you’re Black. (New York Times)
Speaking of the Times, is the Gray Lady finally coming around to the idea of a world without cars? (StreetsblogNYC)
About half of Americans support replacing gas taxes with some sort of a mileage fee, according to a new survey by the Mineta Transportation Institute. (Metro Magazine)
The best way for Uber to finally crush Lyft would be to embrace — rather than fight — treating drivers as employees, then wait for them to deactivate their accounts with Uber’s smaller competitor. (Fast Company)
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is reviving the I-94 expansion west of Milwaukee that his predecessor, Scott Walker, abandoned due to concerns about its $1.1-billion price tag. (Wisconsin Public Radio)
The Maryland Transit Administration is facing a $550-million deficit, but it could miss out on a second round of coronavirus relief funding because Baltimore doesn’t meet the 3 million population threshold (Baltimore Sun). Meanwhile, MTA bus service has returned to normal, but some riders are still wary (WBAL)
The D.C. Metro cut a deal with a solar company to install solar panels in parking lots and on top of parking decks at stations in the district and Maryland. The deal will net Metro $50 million in rent over 25 years and generate 12.8 megawatts of clean power. (Washington Post)
The carpocalypse is coming to Philadelphia as ride-hailing picks back up. (Inquirer)
Chicago is making strides in pedestrian safety, but cyclist deaths and injuries are going up. (Chicago Now)
Lime is putting red JUMP bikes back on the streets in Washington, D.C. after pulling them when it bought the formerly Uber-owned company. (DCist)
A Boston Globe reporter tests a new app that helps transit riders socially distance by telling them how crowded the next bus is before they get onboard.
The new Ford Bronco looks like a Jeep and a tank had a baby. Gross. (Esquire)
Here’s an illuminating case study about the political and bureaucratic dysfunction that shapes transportation infrastructure in the United States. Network blog Systemic Failure notes that Milwaukee is finally rebuilding its run-down passenger rail station. New regulations require the station to provide level boarding to meet the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. But Milwaukee […]
Early last year we learned just how dire the financial situation was in Wisconsin. Scott Walker explained how his state couldn’t afford to run more trains if the federal government paid for passenger rail upgrades. Wisconsin, he said, couldn’t afford to collectively bargain with its employees. But as we’ve reported extensively, Scott Walker is a big […]
In Wisconsin, anti-urban politicos are out to kill a streetcar project that Milwaukee has been trying to build for years, while the state DOT plows ahead with cars-only mega-projects over the objections of civil rights advocates. The guiding principle isn’t to give local communities a say in transportation policy — it’s to build more highways. Except, apparently, […]
There’s a long history of anti-urban propaganda in American politics. Here are a few classics of the genre: “Transit’s a waste of money that needs a subsidy.” (Nevermind that urban residents subsidize country roads.) Any reference to “elites” or, somewhat paradoxically, any mention of welfare would also achieve the desired result (as if rural areas were not collecting these funds). The […]
The Interstate 94 expansion in Wisconsin is a textbook example of how state DOTs manufacture the case for billion-dollar highway projects. Instead of simply fixing up the road, Wisconsin DOT is moving ahead with an $850 million repair and widening of Interstate 94 through Milwaukee and some of its inner-ring suburbs. WisDOT says the widening is […]
