Monday’s Headlines: Memorial Day Edition
Enjoy the day off, if that’s even possible. We’ll be back with national headlines on Tuesday as normal. Until then, here are a few things we noticed over the weekend:
- Drive-in movies — which are inherently inequitable — are making a comeback. (amNY)
- Some of that $25 billion allocated by the federal government as COVID-19 relief for transit agencies is going to the Golden Gate Bridge Transportation District to boost ferries and bus service. (NBC Bay Area)
- There’s talk of making bike share part of the public transit system in Austin, Texas. (Community Impact)
- We spend a lot of time talking about how people get around horizontally, but City Lab did a deep dive on elevators.