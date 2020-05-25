Monday’s Headlines: Memorial Day Edition

military tombstones

Enjoy the day off, if that’s even possible. We’ll be back with national headlines on Tuesday as normal. Until then, here are a few things we noticed over the weekend:

  • Drive-in movies — which are inherently inequitable — are making a comeback. (amNY)
  • Some of that $25 billion allocated by the federal government as COVID-19 relief for transit agencies is going to the Golden Gate Bridge Transportation District to boost ferries and bus service. (NBC Bay Area)
  • There’s talk of making bike share part of the public transit system in Austin, Texas. (Community Impact)
  • We spend a lot of time talking about how people get around horizontally, but City Lab did a deep dive on elevators.

