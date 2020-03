Friday’s Headlines From Around the Nation

Some recent examples: Denver transit ridership is down 60 percent during the coronavirus pandemic ( Colorado Politics ). Texas transit agencies are getting front-line health care responders and low-income workers to work during the pandemic, but agencies are cutting back service as ridership falls ( KSAT ). Rock Region Metro in Little Rock is cutting streetcar and bus service, reallocating resources to high-ridership routes in an effort to thin out crowds ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette ). And a new policy in Pittsburgh requires bus riders to stay six feet apart ( City Paper ). In fact, a lot of smaller transit agencies are being hit hard ( Streetsblog ).