Tuesday’s Headlines

Oil companies invented fake news, astroturfing and the modern public relations industry. They’ve known about climate change since the 1960s, but have been denying it publicly anyway. (Grist)

States can’t depend on the federal government to pay for infrastructure as long as President Trump is in office, according to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. ( NY Daily News )`

Uber continues to pour money into money-losing side businesses, though it expects to start turning a profit by the fourth quarter of this year. Meanwhile, Lyft is focusing on subscriptions. ( Reuters )

Los Angeles and other California cities keep raising speed limits when they should be lowering them. ( LAist )

Bike ridership was up 20 percent the first day that San Francisco’s Market Street was closed to cars. ( Examiner )

Houston METRO is building a bus-only lane above the Katy Freeway. ( ABC 13 )

A majority of Charlotte drivers want transit and bike and pedestrian facilities along I-77, but a proposed light rail line has been stalled for years. ( Observer )

Portland voters will go to the polls in May to renew a 10-cent gas tax for street repairs. ( KOIN )

Columbus drivers killed 23 pedestrians last year, compared to just six in Cincinnati. ( Dispatch )

St. Petersburg is adding 50 e-bikes to its 300-strong bikeshare fleet ( Tampa Bay Times ). JUMP bikes are coming back to Providence ( Journal ). Hartford — where Lime pulled out last year — and surrounding towns are contracting with Zagster to bring in bikes and e-scooters ( Courant ).