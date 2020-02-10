Monday’s Headlines

Sustainable transit is a great investment because it saves lives, saves time lost to sitting in traffic and saves the environment all at once. ( The City Fix )

Coronavirus is sowing confusion, fear and racism among Uber drivers. ( Daily Beast )

Thirty companies have burned through a combined $16 billion trying to develop self-driving cars ( The Information ). Imagine if that money had gone into improving mass transit instead.

To drivers who complain about bike lanes, here’s another reminder that if you’re driving, you’re not in traffic. You are the traffic. ( Treehugger )

On a similar note, Los Angeles residents are happy to pay for transit, as long as they don’t have to use it themselves — which kinda defeats the purpose. ( The Economist )

Former Streetsblog Denver editor Andy Bosselman has a solution for I-70 ski traffic: Toll drivers at peak times to fund free transit. (Denver Post)

Texans love pickup trucks, but will they buy an electric one? Tesla and Ford are betting they will. ( Marker )

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto’s new “Bike+” master plan would add 152 miles of bike lanes and trails, focusing on connecting existing infrastructure and incorporating scooters and e-bikes. ( Post-Gazette )

Dozens of CEOs are backing a Michigan bill allowing metro Detroit voters to tax themselves to fund regional transit. ( Oakland Press )

The conservative Heritage Foundation is, naturally, opposed to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s plan to raise the gas tax to fund transit. But the think tank does raise a good point about allowing denser development around transit stations. ( Daily Signal )

Actor Orson Bean, an icon of our old man editor’s childhood, but someone we loved in “Being John Malkovich,” was killed by two drivers in Los Angeles on Friday night. Local media in LA didn’t seem very concerned about the manner of the death (all the editor’s drive cars, no doubt), but if you read between the lines, it is clear that the city-loving Bean was betrayed by the car-centric streets of the City of Angels. Shame. (LA Times)

The head of the Decatur Bike Coalition pushes back against a biased Atlanta Journal-Constitution article about bike lanes in the nearby city. ( Decaturish )

Transit ridership in Dallas-Fort Worth is falling, and agencies are surveying users to find out why. ( The Texan )

Honolulu city council members are unhappy about delays on a light rail project. ( Hawaii News Now )

Right hooks are the cause of two-thirds of crashes involving cyclists and pedestrians in Seattle. ( My Northwest )