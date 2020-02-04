Tuesday’s Headlines

Twenty years after the Americans with Disabilities Act became law, many public spaces remain inhospitable to people with disabilities (

Lyft had an early edge in the booming bike-share market, but is now playing catch-up to Uber and other competitors, thanks to shoddy technology and frequent repairs. (

Hollywood Boulevard will be ready for its close-up if a Los Angeles city councilman’s plan to replace car lanes with more space for bikes, pedestrians, trees and outdoor diners goes through. (

Gov. Charlie Baker’s budget includes a $135-million boost for Boston transit, but still underfunds other Massachusetts transit agencies. (

Twin Cities officials and Minnesota Democrats want the state to decriminalize fare evasion, reducing the penalty from a $180 misdemeanor to a $25 ticket that can be paid online (

Star Tribune

).

Washington, D.C. will start fining drivers in bike lanes at the end of this month (

WTOP