Thursday’s Headlines

Climate change, schmimate change — GM is still gonna try to sell you a big honkin’ SUV. ( Associated Press )

Uber and Lyft could get away with raising prices because people are “addicted” to the ride-hailing apps, according to a new survey. ( CNBC )

Bike-share startup Wheels’ e-bikes now come with a helmet — and a 20-percent discount for riders who use them. They’re available in Los Angeles, San Diego, Miami, Austin, Dallas, Scottsdale, Cleveland and Stockholm. ( The Verge )

A blue-ribbon panel assembled after a June derailment slammed the Boston T for “deficiencies” in nearly every area of safety and maintenance. ( Herald , Streetsblog MASS )

A California plan to install electric vehicle charging stations at 30 highway rest stops has run into all sorts of problems, including federal approval and opposition from nearby businesses to vending machines that would be installed as well. Just three charging stations have been built. ( E&E News )

Less parking could reduce congestion and housing costs — and that goes double in Hawaii, where building parking is even more expensive than on the mainland. ( Honolulu Civil Beat )

Minnesota needs a new 10-year plan to fix roads and improve transit, says the director of the Minnesota Transportation Alliance. ( Star Tribune )

A U.S. DOT grant will help Atlanta transit agency MARTA figure out how to connect the city’s underused streetcar with the popular Beltline multi-use path. But construction is still years away. ( Curbed )

The D.C. suburb of Montgomery County still hasn’t hired a Vision Zero coordinator almost two years after the position was created. ( Bethesda Magazine )

The Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority is about to complete a deal to turn the Cincinnati streetcar over to the city ( WVXU ) and approved the ballot language for a 2020 sales tax levy to support transit ( WKRC ).

KIRO in Seattle has a photo gallery of Roosevelt Station, the first of three planned stations along the Northgate Link light rail extension to be completed.