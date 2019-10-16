Wednesday’s Headlines

- The National Association of City Transportation Officials envisions a bleak future of single-occupant autonomous cars increasing congestion and exacerbating inequality. It’s released a blueprint for cities to avoid that fate by prioritizing “walking, biking, rolling and resting.” Other recommendations include a surcharge of $10 or more on Uber and Lyft rides, charging fees for use of the curb and reducing speed limits to 25 miles per hour or less. (Autoblog)
- Urban congestion stayed about the same nationwide in 2018, but it got worse in 20 cities and only got better in eight, according to a Federal Highway Administration report. (Land Line)
- Imagine if every bus in the U.S. had its own dedicated lane. “The impact would be stupendous,” says former Streetsblog editor and TransitCenter spokesman Ben Fried. (Curbed)
- The Texas DOT has apparently learned nothing from the past 60 years and continues to target minority neighborhoods for destruction to make way for more freeway lanes. (Texas Tribune)
- A person who’s hit by a car going 20 miles per hour is three times more likely to survive and escape serious injury than a person hit by a car going 30, which is why Bicycle Colorado has started a “20 is Plenty” campaign to lower speed limits. And Denver officials are listening. (Westword)
- California Gov. Gavin Newsom is shifting gas-tax revenue from highways to transit, which the Los Angeles Times calls a “bait and switch,” but Streetsblog calls an important step toward aligning transportation policy with California’s stance on climate.
- The Seattle Times talks to planner and author Christof Spieler, who says Sound Transit is a mixed bag but overall rates highly compared to other U.S. cities.
- Tucson is spending $600 million to renovate its transit center, which will include not just buses but a streetcar, ride-hailing, bike shares, a hotel, apartments and a market. (KGUN)
- An Emory University official argues that Atlanta’s planned Clifton Corridor light rail line would connect workers with jobs at Emory, the CDC and other major employers. (Saporta Report)
- Plans for a 26-mile light rail line to the Charlotte airport have reached the city council. (WSOC)
- The new chairman of San Diego’s Metropolitan Transit System tells the Voice of San Diego podcast about the urgent need to improve transit.
- See? People will ride the Cincinnati streetcar. With free fares and a police escort to speed up rides, the streetcar had 43,000 riders during the four-day Blink festival — as many as it typically sees in a month. (Enquirer)
- Uber’s acquisition of the Chilean grocery delivery startup Cornershop continues the company’s ongoing effort to dominate urban life. (Observer)
- Besides being an eight-lane highway severing Chicago from its beautiful waterfront, Lakeshore Drive is about to get swallowed by Lake Michigan, so maybe it’s time to tear it up and put a park there. (Chicago Mag)
- A Des Moines driver drove down a downtown sidewalk to avoid paying $200 in parking fines. “Please call the City Clerk’s Office, Barbara,” police urged the driver on Facebook. “NOW.” (KCCI)