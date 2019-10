Talking Headways Podcast: The Right Way to Prioritize Projects

This week, we’re joined by Beth Osborne of T4 America and Chris McCahill of the State Smart Transportation Initiative. We talk about how states like Virginia and Hawaii are using data on access to score and prioritize transportation projects for funding. Osborne and McCahill also talk about how easy it can be to get the data and that connecting people to jobs is a bipartisan goal.