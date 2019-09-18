Wednesday’s Headlines

- The National Association of City Transportation Officials has issued new guidelines on how cities should handle e-scooters. (Smart Cities Dive)
- A bipartisan team of two congressmen wants to phase out the gas tax and refill the federal highway trust fund with money from a tax on oil and gas producers. (The Hill)
- States are overtaxing electric vehicles to make up for lost gas tax revenue. (Green Car Reports)
- Austin’s failed attempt to regulate ride-hailing in 2016 foreshadowed Uber and Lyft’s defiant attitude toward California’s new labor law (Vox). Meanwhile, the law prompted drivers in California and Massachusetts to file a new round of class-action lawsuits. (Boston Globe)
- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced a $51 billion plan to fix the New York City subway, but Streetsblog NYC is a bit skeptical they’ll ever find the money. See the NYC headlines for more from all the local outlets.
- Boulder, one of the bike-friendliest cities in the U.S., remains wary of e-scooters. (City Lab)
- With the arrival of e-scooters in Seattle, bike shares are likely to fade away. (KIRO)
- The before and after data on one Washington, D.C. street shows that protected bike lanes really do work: Parked cars blocked the First Street bike lane 147 times in the four months before bollards were installed. Since then, it hasn’t been blocked once. (Greater Greater Washington)
- In last month’s Prop 105 vote, the strongest support for light rail came from Phoenix neighborhoods that already have light rail or where it’s planned to expand. (Arizona Mirror)
- The first leg of Ottawa’s new light rail system is now open. (Citizen)
- We bet this gets awkward at Thanksgiving: Democratic president candidate Kamala Harris is in favor of labor rights for ride-hailing drivers, while her brother-in-law is the public face of Uber’s resistance to the new California law. (Los Angeles Times)