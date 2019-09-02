Monday’s Headlines
The Streetsblog staff is off for Labor Day, but here are a few links for your beach or barbecue reading pleasure.
- This was probably not the best time for Uber and Lyft to announce they’ll spend $60 million on a California ballot initiative seeking to keep drivers’ status as contract workers with few labor rights. The state legislature is likely to pass a bill declaring drivers to be the ride-hailing companies’ employees. (CNBC)
- A Buzzfeed investigation reveals that Amazon’s next-day delivery system is wreaking havoc on drivers and communities alike.
- Drivers are killing more people by running red lights than any time in the past 10 years. (WSOC)
- The Indianapolis Star and Indianapolis Monthly have the 411 on the new Red Line, the city’s first bus rapid transit route, which started service on Sunday.
- Planetizen suggests that a new Texas report on urban mobility exaggerates congestion and overestimates the benefits of road widening.
- San Francisco is redesigning busy intersections as traffic deaths mount. (Chronicle)
- Baltimore is going to miss its deadline for creating a plan to implement Complete Streets (Sun). Maybe Cleveland can do better (News 5).
- Milwaukee is getting more protected bike lanes. (Journal-Sentinel)
- What does it take to get a pothole fixed in New Orleans? Furnish it and listed on Airbnb, that’s what. (City Lab)
- Here’s a graphic novel about why roads should be designed for people, not cars. (The Nib)