Monday’s Headlines

The Streetsblog staff is off for Labor Day, but here are a few links for your beach or barbecue reading pleasure.

  • This was probably not the best time for Uber and Lyft to announce they’ll spend $60 million on a California ballot initiative seeking to keep drivers’ status as contract workers with few labor rights. The state legislature is likely to pass a bill declaring drivers to be the ride-hailing companies’ employees. (CNBC)
  • A Buzzfeed investigation reveals that Amazon’s next-day delivery system is wreaking havoc on drivers and communities alike.
  • Drivers are killing more people by running red lights than any time in the past 10 years. (WSOC)
  • The Indianapolis Star and Indianapolis Monthly have the 411 on the new Red Line, the city’s first bus rapid transit route, which started service on Sunday.
  • Planetizen suggests that a new Texas report on urban mobility exaggerates congestion and overestimates the benefits of road widening.
  • San Francisco is redesigning busy intersections as traffic deaths mount. (Chronicle)
  • Baltimore is going to miss its deadline for creating a plan to implement Complete Streets (Sun). Maybe Cleveland can do better (News 5).
  • Milwaukee is getting more protected bike lanes. (Journal-Sentinel)
  • What does it take to get a pothole fixed in New Orleans? Furnish it and listed on Airbnb, that’s what. (City Lab)
  • Here’s a graphic novel about why roads should be designed for people, not cars. (The Nib)

