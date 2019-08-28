Wednesday’s Headlines

- Phoenix voters have saved the city’s light rail system from a Koch Brothers-funded onslaught. (Streetsblog)
- Cities have got to start phasing out cars while improving transit and other transportation options. (Treehugger)
- Leading tech companies like Apple, Google and Microsoft have ignored the pleas to add railroad crossings to online maps, even though hundreds of people die crossing tracks each year. (The Verge)
- Democratic presidential campaigns spent thousands of dollars on Uber and Lyft even as the candidates slammed the companies over their labor practices. (USA Today)
- Pedestrian deaths are up 54 percent since 2009 in North Carolina, far outpacing population growth and mirroring a national trend. (Raleigh News & Observer)
- Sound Transit will contribute $60 million to a bus rapid transit line in Tacoma. (Suburban Times)
- If Michigan is going to spend $2.5 billion fixing roads, it needs to fix them for everyone, not just drivers. (Advance)
- Atlanta’s top planner drew applause at a town hall meeting when he blamed cars for the city’s dangerous streets. Tim Keane suggested lowering speed limits to make them safer. (AJC)
- The Denver City Council voted to boot e-scooters off sidewalks and into the streets. (Denver Post)
- Dockless scooter company Spin is installing docks throughout the D.C. area to reduce sidewalk clutter and keep the devices charged. (Washington Post)
- Baltimore Sun interns discuss equity and safety concerns about the city’s year-old bike-share program in a podcast.
- A lawsuit alleges that Philadelphia sidewalks are “riddled with barriers” that make it hard for the disabled to get around. (Voice)
- Cartographer Jake Berman maps what transit could have been in the 21st century Pittsburgh if it kept its iconic streetcars. (Public Source)