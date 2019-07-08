Talking Headways Podcast: Who’s Riding Transit in 2019?

This week, we’re joined by Amy Silbermann, director of Planning for Port Authority of Allegheny County, the transit agency in Pittsburgh; and Steven Higashide and Mary Buchanan of TransitCenter. They are here to talk about the new report, “Who’s On Board 2019,” which discusses transit ridership trends around the country. They talk about what we should understand about riders, Pittsburgh’s work to improve routes (downtown and to suburban communities) and the need for political and public support for changes to improve transit systems.