One Neat Trick to Speed Up Bus Journeys
Is your bus route maddeningly slow? On many routes, the problems is that there are just too many stops.
But transit agencies have a ready way to address this: it’s called bus stop balancing.
Buses spend about 20 percent of their time at stops. Transit agencies such as SFMTA in San Francisco and RIPTA in Rhode Island have used bus stop balancing — removing selected bus stops — to speed bus journeys by as much as 14 percent, according to a new report [PDF] from TransitCenter.
This method is inexpensive and could improve practically any fixed bus route. But it needs to be undertaken carefully, because it can be alarming for riders to have their regular bus stop moved, especially without proper warning and a clear explanation of the benefits.
For agencies that want to take this on — and more should — here’s what TransitCenter recommends:
#1. Have a strong public outreach plan
Eliminating a bus stop without doing a lot of leg work to inform riders can backfire tremendously. Riders revolted when the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority attempted to pare down the number of bus stops without enough advance notice.
The advance notice should be in the form of information placed at bus stops, and there should be ample surveys and focus groups. Outreach staff must be multi-lingual.
RIPTA was eventually able to proceed with bus stop balancing after “resetting” and doing a better job with initial outreach. The agency ultimately eliminated 34 percent of stops across its network.
#2. Be clear about the criteria for removal
That will make the public more accepting of the changes. TransitCenter recommends keeping bus stops:
- That have high ridership
- That are located at key transfer points
- That are near senior centers and other places that serve older people
- That have good pedestrian access (sidewalks, crosswalks)
- That are wheelchair accessible
- That have amenities like shelters and benches.
“Low ridership stops that are not accessible and lack amenities should be prime candidates for removal,” the organization said.
And there should be a public process to check the agency’s choices against riders’ opinions.
#3. Be ambitious about removal
Agencies should set targets for the number of stops they want to remove understanding that many initial selected for replacement will need to be reinstated due to public pressure.
#4. Involve bus drivers
Agencies must conduct an inventory of stops to determine which ones will be eliminated — and bus drivers know which stops are well used, especially for people with disabilities. Let the drivers help inform the decision.
When Dallas’s DART began the process to remove 16 percent of its stops on three routes, the agency had a workshop with 15 bus drivers.
#5. Commit to more amenities at remaining bus stops
Help win support for the changes by offering riders something in addition to time savings, like better facilities at the remaining stops.
“By combining bus stop balancing with investments in sidewalks, crosswalks, shelters, benches, and real-time arrival information, agencies can counter objections to the removal of some stops and give the campaign better odds of political success,” TransitCenter said.
3 thoughts on One Neat Trick to Speed Up Bus Journeys
Bus stop removal is one of the more rider hostile ideas out there. If “nobody” uses them, then the bus never stops either to board or discharge a rider; but that is not typically the case. In my experience of public transit (age 75, non driver) there are riders using most stops at one time or another during service hours. There are cases of stops very closely spaced, which on paper may seem redundant, but in fact are not. Case in point; near my home the trunk line AC Transit #6 stops one short block apart, why? The southerly of the stops a “nearside”) is the closest access to a major medical center–hospital, multiple buildings full of doctor offices. One short block north is a crosstown bus route–it IS policy to have stops at transfer points. If the southerly stop were eliminated, many patients would have longer walking distance to their destinations. In fact (I ride this route almost daily) often riders do not get on/off at both stops, so stop removal is not really needed, yet these are typical “too closely spaced” stops on paper.
Bus stop removal from a very different POV. If a long trunk route traverse dense shopping areas, and carries many parents w/toddlers in strollers, (SFMuni #14 and sibling routes, AC Transit @1) then stops very close together are useful for riders. These two routes illustrate two different agency approaches to the issue. SF Muni operates locals and a “Rapid” overlay on Mission (14, 49, 14R), whereas AC which had run 1 and 1R overlay,abolished the 1R but is spending major $$ (millions from FTA et al) to build a BRT replacement route. Unfortunately, their plan is for limited stops only with no underlying local. So much for using transit to shop.
David – A stop that gets used once or twice a day is not a problem. As you allude, the bus simply passes the stop. The problem arises with stops which frequently have just one person getting on or off, requiring the bus to stop almost every time even though there other nearby stops.
Consider a bus run where stops are spaced one block apart. Typlically there’s one person getting on and off at each stop, slowing the bus to a crawl. Now if every other stop were eliminated then the bus stops half as many times, creating a significant speed up. The downside is that riders who previously used the eliminated stops need to walk further. In this case they new walk an average of one block instead of previously a half block to their nearest stop. Seems like a good tradeoff.