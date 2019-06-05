Wednesday’s Headlines

- At least eight people have died and 1,500 have been injured while riding rented e-scooters, leading to renewed calls for regulation, bans and better road design. (Consumer Reports)
- As previously reported, protected bike lanes slow down traffic and make streets safer for everyone, not just cyclists. (Fast Company, City Lab)
- San Francisco’s dispute with Lyft-owned Motivate shows that consolidation in the bike-share industry means companies are getting more protective of their turf, and their goals aren’t always aligned with cities’. (Wired, Streetsblog)
- Atlanta’s traffic cost it a shot at Toyota’s North American headquarters. The company is moving from L.A. to Dallas, which, unlike Atlanta, has been continually expanding its rail system. Is anyone else seeing the irony there? (Columbus Ledger-Enquirer)
- With the state’s failure to pass a new sales tax, the Twin Cities’ Metro Transit lacks funding for two bus rapid transit routes. (Southwest Journal)
- Cincinnati officials are at an impasse over how to close a $1.4-million streetcar budget gap. One council member even suspects the city is intentionally sabotaging the streetcar. (Enquirer)
- An L.A.-based consortium could be testing autonomous buses in Michigan in the near future. (Crain’s Detroit Business)
- The Utah Transit Authority is starting an on-demand shuttle service in Salt Lake City (Deseret News)
- Lyft’s self-driving cabs recently hit the 50,000-ride mark in Las Vegas. (Mashable)
- France is considering removing parking spaces within five meters of crosswalks — 7,000 in Paris alone — which would make crossing the street on foot safer (The Local). Meanwhile, Madrid’s incoming mayor is apparently a fan of traffic jams and is reconsidering the city’s low-emissions zone (The Guardian).
- Breaking news: Drivers don’t like getting parking tickets. (Boston Herald)
- Also in Boston: Say goodbye to 24-7 transit. (Commonwealth)
- And finally, what if Elon Musk and Uber had a love child? You’d get transit ideas like this. (Madison)