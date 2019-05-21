Chambers of Commerce Come Around to Transit

City business groups are forming a coalition to urge Congress and the president to fund transportation projects.

Transit helps cities grow. Photo: TransitCenter
Transit helps cities grow. Photo: TransitCenter

City chambers of commerces in 15 states announced Tuesday they will form a national coalition to call for more government investment in public transportation, a move that is increasingly at odds with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s conservative leanings.

Local chamber leaders in Atlanta, Salt Lake City, Dallas, Seattle, Indianapolis, Denver, Nashville, and other cities are forming Chambers for Transit to encourage Congress and the Trump administration to prioritize public transit in federal transportation policy next year.

“Local business leaders are clamoring for investment in public transportation because they see it as a key strategy for attracting a talented workforce and improving access to jobs to help their economies thrive,” said Transportation for America Director Beth Osborne, who organized the geographically diverse coalition.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Thomas Donohue last year. Photo: State Department
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Thomas Donohue last year. Photo: State Department

That might seem incongruous with the U.S. Chamber’s reputation of opposing sustainability, including its vocal anti-climate change agenda and work fighting antismoking measures throughout the world.

Yet the U.S. Chamber’s influence has floundered under its CEO Thomas Donahue, who has been effectively “shut out” by the Trump administration for opposing Trump’s global trade war last year.

And individual chapters don’t always adhere to the national association’s policy agenda, especially when it could have a deleterious effect on small business growth locally.

That’s led city business association leaders to lobby the federal government for their own economic development priorities, which increasingly involve better access to mass transit.

Nashville Chamber of Commerce leaders are trying to revise and revive a federally funded transit proposal after voters rejected a transit referendum last year.

And Atlanta business leaders say that transit must be expanded to improve access to jobs and economic mobility while reducing congestion in the region.

“Our roads are congested today, and we’re going to add over 2.5 million people in the next 20 years, mostly in our existing suburbs,” said Dave Williams of the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce. “We have to provide our residents with more transportation options to access employment centers, healthcare, education and other community institutions.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Visionary Transpo Bureaucrats, Part 3: Joe Calabrese and Ryan Gravel

By Angie Schmitt |
This is the third part in Streetsblog’s series profiling 11 officials who are bringing American cities and towns into the 21st century when it comes to transportation and planning policy. Read the earlier profiles in part one and part two. Joe Calabrese General Manager, Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority In 2007, Greater Cleveland’s Regional Transit Authority (RTA) […]

Where’s the National Business Voice for Transit?

By Tanya Snyder |
At the local level, business has been a key force in cementing transit victories. But at a national level, the business voice has been largely absent from heated, high-stakes debates about transit. With a new report called “Bosses For Buses,” Good Jobs First investigates the disparity between local- and national-level organizing efforts by employers. In […]

McCain’s Transit Hit List: Get the Details

By Elana Schor |
Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), a self-styled foe of what he labels wasteful government spending, has launched a broadside against transit projects in the U.S. DOT’s 2010 spending bill, which is slated for a vote this week in the upper chamber of Congress. Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) (Photo: Scrape TV) McCain had proposed more than 20 […]

Chamber of Commerce: Empty Asphalt = Good Transportation Performance

By Tanya Snyder |
The Chamber of Commerce released its annual Transportation Performance Index (TPI) last week [PDF], and you can tell it’s due for a total overhaul, because according to the Index, recession-battered 2009 was a banner year for transportation performance. Using 2009 data, the Chamber, a powerful lobbying group that represents millions of American businesses, determined that […]