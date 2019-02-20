Wednesday’s Headlines

- Why can’t Trump build anything? Because Republicans don’t really care about investing in public infrastructure, according to the Times’s Paul Krugman.
- What is going on in Colorado? A man is facing murder charges after allegedly intentionally hitting a pedestrian with his car. (The Denver Channel) Another man was shot and killed in a “long running parking spot feud.” (NY Post) And a jury awarded a cyclist who was paralyzed when a driver hit him in 2017 $52 million, one of the largest judgements in Colorado history. (Denver Post)
- Two bills in the Washington state legislature would let cities expand the use of automated traffic cameras, for example to catch drivers blocking bus-only lanes. (My Northwest)
- Electric cars, bike trails and pedestrian improvements near schools are among projects recently funded by the Twin Cities’ Metro Council. (Pioneer Press)
- While gentrification is a concern, black leaders in Durham, N.C. say they see the benefits of light rail in connecting neighborhoods, creating jobs and providing access to jobs. (Raleigh News & Observer)
- Uber is suing to overturn New York City’s cap on new licenses for ride-hailing vehicles. (The Drive)
- Sidewalk Labs, the Google sister company that’s planning a waterfront “smart” neighborhood in Toronto, wants to expand the city’s light rail system. (New Civil Engineer)
- Moscow’s public transit puts the D.C. Metro to shame. (Mobility Lab)
- Note to Atlanta drivers: Cars are not one of the multiple uses for a multi-use path. (Curbed)
- New York’s mayor says he wants to do more to protect cyclists, about 10,000 of whom are injured every year by drivers in the Big Apple. (StreetsblogNYC)