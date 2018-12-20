Talking Headways Podcast: Trains, Buses, People

This week we’re joined once again by Christof Spieler who recently wrote a new book, “Trains, Buses, People.” Christof talks about how transit isn’t a mystery and we all know what makes it work. But ultimately we’re not having the right conversations. We also review Christof’s time on the Houston Metro board and why it’s important to have people who ride the bus and think about it all the time as a part of the agency discussion.

