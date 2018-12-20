Talking Headways Podcast: Trains, Buses, People

Talking Headways small

This week we’re joined once again by Christof Spieler who recently wrote a new book, “Trains, Buses, People.” Christof talks about how transit isn’t a mystery and we all know what makes it work. But ultimately we’re not having the right conversations. We also review Christof’s time on the Houston Metro board and why it’s important to have people who ride the bus and think about it all the time as a part of the agency discussion.

Also, if you’re in New York next month, check us out at the Brooklyn Podcast Festival on Jan. 12.  To learn more and get tickets click here.  The Smart Cities series includes episodes from Sidewalk Labs, CityLab, and us here at Talking Headways.  Join us!

 

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Talking Headways Podcast: Houston, Transit Paradise?

By Tanya Snyder |
Welcome to a super-long extra-bonus episode of Talking Headways! We only took on two topics this week, but we got so enthralled by both of them we just couldn’t shut up. First, we talked to Christof Spieler, a member of Houston Metro, about the “blank-sheet” bus overhaul he helped design. Instead of trying to tweak the […]

Talking Headways Podcast: Cowboys on Light Rail

By Jeff Wood |
Christof Spieler joins me again to continue our discussion of Houston. This time we talk transportation and all the great things Houston is working on. Uptown, home to the highest building in the U.S. outside of a central business district, will soon be getting true Bus Rapid Transit, and people on bikes are now rolling next to the bayous and connecting […]

Talking Headways Podcast: Growing Up and Out in Houston

By Jeff Wood |
This week and next I’m joined by Christof Spieler, a vice president of Morris Architects who serves on the board of Houston Metro, to talk about Houston. Everything is bigger in Texas, including the podcasts. Christof tells stories about how planning works in Houston, including how Intercontinental Airport was sited during a backroom deal and how people inside the city think […]

Talking Headways Podcast: What Is the Structure of Your City?

By Jeff Wood |
At last month’s Rail~Volution conference I caught up with Houston Metro board member Christof Spieler. Hear from Christof about the progress on Houston’s bus reimagining and his tips for public engagement and transit system planning. We also discuss route alignments for bus and rail lines and the importance of good data when making decisions about transit systems.