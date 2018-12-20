Send Us Nominations for Best Urban Redesign This Year

Memphis' Manassas Street was redesigned in Memphis with protected bike lanes and raised colorful crosswalks. Photo: Memphis Medical District Collaborative
streetsie_2018Did your town conduct a great road diet this year? Did your mayor roll out lots of protected bike lanes? Or did the city DOT fix a dangerous intersection for pedestrians, or create dedicated rights-of-way just for buses?

We want to hear about it! We’re asking for nominations for our annual competition seeking to find the “Best Urban Street Redesign” for the year.

Last year, Argyle and Grafton, won top honors with a redesign that prioritized pedestrian movement on a retail corridor in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

We took the liberty, as we do every year, of nominating one project right off the bat. This year, we chose Manassas Street in Memphis, pictured above. The street redesign included adding protected bike lanes and bumpouts as well as colorful raised crosswalks to improve pedestrian safety. Pedestrian space is protected with concrete planters that self water, according to the Memphis Flyer.

Send us your nominations including photos and a description by December 27th, either by commenting below or emailing me here. We’ll accept five or six other entries, chosen by our editorial staff based on the nominations we receive and then open voting when we return from Christmas break.

