Tuesday’s Headlines

- A Tea Party group called No Tax for Tracks is making a last-ditch effort to convince Tampa voters to reject a $276-million transportation levy. (Tampa Bay Times)
- MARTA is planning to build a 22-mile commuter rail line in the Atlanta suburb of Clayton County — another major expansion for the transit agency after decades of stagnation. (AJC)
- Traffic deaths have fallen in Philadelphia since the City of Brotherly Love enacted Vision Zero, but short of the pace to eliminate them by 2030, the program’s goal. (Philly Mag)
- California plaintiffs have filed a class-action lawsuit alleging that Bird and Lime acted negligently by “dumping” scooters all over Los Angeles, and that they should have known leaving them on sidewalks would injure people. (Washington Post, StreetsblogCAL)
- Attending the next major protest in Washington might get a bit more expensive: The D.C. Metro hosts a public hearing Tuesday night on proposals to end free parking on weekends and holidays and raise fares during major events. (WTOP)
- The San Francisco Chronicle jumps in late on the debate over whether ride-hailing services contribute to traffic congestion, urging Uber and Lyft to work with the city.
- Lyft’s new sustainability director says the company is 100 percent carbon neutral. (Green Biz)
- The Albuquerque Journal urges voters to continue a sales tax that funds transit.
- Cincinnati will start testing its first-ever bus-only lane next month. (WCPO)
- A Los Angeles talk-radio jock knows that slowing down traffic saves lives, but he still hates road diets anyway. (Press Enterprise)