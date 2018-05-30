North Carolina Republicans Launch 11th Hour Attack on Durham-Chapel Hill Light Rail

Republicans in the North Carolina legislature are trying to snuff out an 18-mile light rail project, approved by voters in Chapel Hill and Durham. Map: GoTriangle
Republicans in the North Carolina legislature are trying to snuff out an 18-mile light rail project, approved by voters in Chapel Hill and Durham. Map: GoTriangle

A budget bill heading for a vote in the North Carolina statehouse this week could sabotage a light rail project for the Research Triangle region that’s on the verge of construction.

About $148 million has already been spent on planning and engineering for the 18-mile light rail route connecting the fast-growing job hubs of Durham and Chapel Hill. Local voters in Durham and Orange counties voted in 2011 and 2012 to raise sales taxes by half a percent to pay for the $2.5 billion project.

Go Triangle, the regional transit agency, was planning to apply for $1.2 billion in federal support next year. Construction would then begin in 2020.

But inside the budget bill from the state’s Republican supermajority is a passage that would make “a light rail project” ineligible for state funding unless all federal and local funding has been secured.

That creates an impossible Catch-22, because the Durham-Chapel Hill light rail project can’t access federal funds unless state and local contributions have been secured. The state had previously pledged to contribute 10 percent, or $247 million.

Governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat, could veto the budget, but a unified Republican vote in the legislature would override him.

Democrats from Orange and Durham counties point out that the measure would harm some of the state’s largest economic centers. Three of the state’s 10 biggest employers are located along the route.

“It’s the spiteful mentality,” Penny Rich, vice chair of the Orange County Commission, told the Herald Sun.

Republicans in the statehouse have tried to scrap the project before. Originally, the state was expected to chip in about a quarter of the funding. An earlier GOP attempt to kill would have limited state funding for the project to $500,000, and that was later revised to cover 10 percent of project costs.

The passage in question cannot be removed from the budget bill. An up or down vote is expected this week.

  • 1980Gardener

    Pointless.. Simply pointless.

  • snrvlakk

    Republicans in positions of authority. Bad people with bad ideas, faatical adherents to a corrupt and destructive ideology. Always a bad idea.

  • newtonmarunner

    Haven’t been to Durham since my brother attended Duke. That was ages ago.

    Anyhow, $2.5 billion at 26,000 projected riders still is well above the $50K/rider threshold to make the rail project at least a marginal investment. [In Europe, rail projects generally run between $10K-$25K/rider; in the U.S., $25K-$50K.] And 10 minute headways at peak hour and 20 minute headways off-peak is probably better if you either run either a shorter train (or a bus if the train is one car) at higher frequency for better ridership. So this project definitely needs a lot of work if it is to go through.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

North Carolina Lawmakers May Quickly Reverse Anti-Light Rail Measure

By Angie Schmitt |
The last-minute legislative sneak attack on light rail plans for Durham and Orange counties in North Carolina was an example of politics at its worst. Thankfully, it may not have staying power. Lawmakers who still won’t identify themselves inserted language into a state budget bill sabotaging the light rail project. There was no public debate. There was no warning […]

10 New Rail, BRT Projects Selected for Funding by DOT

By Angie Schmitt |
From bus rapid transit in Michigan to light rail in Arizona, ten new local transit projects are in line to receive federal capital funding under the President’s 2012 Budget proposal. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood today released a list of 10 new projects in nine cities that would receive a total of $569 million in funding […]