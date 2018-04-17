Today’s Headlines

- What Happens If the Nashville Transit Referendum Fails? (WPLN)
- Atlanta Transit Advocates Say There Are Better Uses for Funds Than Midtown BRT (WABE)
- San Antonio Express-News Endorses ConnectSA Transit Plan
- Massachusetts Transit Systems Ask for More State Aid (Boston Globe)
- D.C. Metro Develops New Track Test That Could Prevent Derailments (WTOP)
- Uber Adds Background Checks and Panic Button After Years of Resistance (LA Times)
- Ford Says It Will Ramp Up Autonomous Car Production by 2021 (Engadget)
- Greenville, SC’s $300M Transpo Plan Is Mostly Roads (News)
- Hampton Roads Eliminates Two Proposed Light-Rail Routes (Virginian-Pilot)
- Riders Have All Kinds of Crazy Stories About Seattle’s Most Crowded Bus (KUOW)