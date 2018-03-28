How Coverage of Pedestrian Fatalities Dehumanizes Victims and Absolves Drivers

Image: KTNV-TV
Image: KTNV-TV

Media coverage of pedestrian fatalities is literally a matter of life or death. When a driver hits and kills another person with a car, the reporting that follows has a huge influence on how we respond — or if we choose to respond at all.

In a new paper published by MacEwan University, Heather Magusin analyzed 71 media accounts of 10 pedestrian and cyclist fatalities in Edmonton, Alberta, in 2016.

Magusin developed a framework that will ring true to people who question why preventable traffic deaths are so often referred to as “accidents.” Here are the rhetorical patterns she identified in these press accounts that serve to dehumanize victims and gloss over acts of dangerous driving.

Use of passive voice

Press accounts tend to use the passive voice when describing traffic fatalities. As in, “A pedestrian was hit by a car.” Only three out of 71 articles used the active voice.

The passive voice “conveys subtle messages about blame and responsibility,” writes Magusin, “distancing the driver from the act.” And that affects the way people perceive events and assign culpability.

Obscuring the driver’s role 

The corollary to usage of the passive voice is to frame the vehicle, not the driver, as the agent of violence.

In 33 of the 71 stories, the vehicle was the subject inflicting harm on a person. Another 24 stories did not mention the driver or the vehicle — both were obscured through use of the passive voice.

Even in drunk driving cases, the motorist “was never directly associated with active verbs of death or violence,” writes Magusin, “suggesting that, regardless of culpability, there is resistance to associating drivers with the violence of traffic incidents.”

The word “killed” appeared in 23 stories, but almost never as an act committed by a driver. Only two stories used the verb that way.

Denial of victim’s identity

In 42 stories, no biographical details were used to describe the victim. In an additional 18 articles, the only descriptor was the victim’s age. Only eight headlines ascribed humanizing qualities to the victims — “beautiful young girl” or “always happy,” for instance.

The victims who were portrayed more sympathetically tended to fit a type that Magusin calls the “ideal victim,” meaning they “were likely seen as more vulnerable and innocent due to their age and female sex.”

“Pedestrian deaths are reported as isolated incidents with no human repercussions and no link to larger systemic health and safety issues, and drivers are nearly always rhetorically and linguistically absolved from blame,” Magusin concludes. “This reflects the social reality of pedestrians, one that prioritizes vehicle traffic over pedestrian safety and enforces both physical and rhetorical car-dominance.”

The exception: Drunk driving

There was one type of crash where exceptions to these rules tended to surface. More culpability was assigned to motorists in drunk driving cases. Two of the three headlines that used the active voice, for example, were about drunk driving crashes.

While the discrepancy is troubling, it also shows that norms aren’t immutable.

One local paper — Metro Edmonton — now has a policy to use the active voice in headlines about collisions involving pedestrians and cyclists. Magusin holds this up as a sign that advocates are shifting the narrative about traffic deaths and bringing closer attention and more compassionate coverage to the issue.

  • HamTech87

    Great piece.

  • Larry Littlefield

    We certainly heard details about the victim who was homeless in the Uber case.

    The difference in the Bruns case is that the driver’s record was made public. If she had a clean record, or perhaps a couple of tickets long ago, perhaps there wouldn’t be so much anger at one mistake caused by a health issue. And rightfully so.

    More attention would have been paid to the fact that until recently every motor vehicle safety advance has been designed to protect people in the vehicle, not people outside the vehicle.

    In the case of the Uber safety driver, her prior criminal record was publicized, perhaps in an attempt to absolve the vehicle. That is irrelevant. It is the driving record that matters.

  • Vooch

    Larry,

    point of clarification on Eliane, the victim killed by Uber, she had recently left her husband and was living at a friends home.

  • 1980Gardener

    i think this type of reporting makes sense. In many cases, other than drunk driving, it would be irresponsible for a journalist to assign blame to a driver as it any accident reconstrutions or investigations may not be resolved for weeks.

  • Ian Turner

    And yet, such caution never seems to apply when it comes to assigning blame to victims.

    Using the word “accident” is itself a judgment. If we are going to be so careful then we would call it a collision or crash until after an investigation.

  • GRY

    It is also rare that actions in the situation are described. Inside or outside of a crosswalk for example; That risk factor is so large, for pedestrians, yet rarely reported.
    The speed of the motor vehicle is often reported, as if that is the primary or only force in the cause of accidents. The location of the cyclist or pedestrian is the #1 risk factor in collisions involving motor vehicles. Reporting Location and Actions for the motor vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians would bring closer attention to the root cause of accidents.

  • Ian Turner

    At least here in NYC, speed is almost never mentioned when a driver kills a pedestrian, even in cases where the damage to the car suggests the collision happened at high speed. I reviewed the February fatalities and not one of the articles reported on speed.

  • GRY

    Interesting.
    I noticed (but did not research) the California coverage to be the opposite. For example the Arizona Uber crash reported that the Uber car was going 40 in a 45 mph zone. Although not in the headline, is was none the less, in the opening paragraph.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

The 4 Biggest Sins Committed By Reporters Covering Pedestrian Deaths

By Angie Schmitt |
Each year, motorists on American streets kill nearly 5,000 pedestrians. The loss of life is enormous — equivalent to 12 jumbo jets crashing with no survivors — but the steady drumbeat of pedestrian fatalities doesn’t register as an urgent public safety crisis. Maybe it would seem more urgent if the press covered pedestrian deaths as the preventable […]

Pedestrian Deaths Make Up a Rising Share of U.S. Traffic Fatalities

By Angie Schmitt |
Pedestrian deaths rose 10 percent in the first half of 2015 compared to the same period the year before, according to preliminary data released by the Governors Highway Safety Association. If that increase held up over all 12 months of 2015, it would be among the worst single-year changes since the GHSA started collecting data in 1975. In a typical year, […]

NJ Editor Blames Anyone But Drivers for Pedestrian Deaths

By Sarah Goodyear |
Today on the Streetsblog Network, more windshield perspective from journalists, via WalkBike Jersey. Andy B, the blog’s author (and a frequent commenter on this site), writes about an Atlantic City newspaper editor who has come up with a bizarre theory about who is responsible for the rising tide of pedestrian deaths in the Garden State. […]

Mother Jones Rang in 2015 By Blaming Drunk People for Getting Hit By Cars

By Angie Schmitt |
This was the New Year’s revelry advice from Mother Jones, the left-wing, reader-supported magazine: Whatever you do, don’t walk anywhere after drinking. That’s because, Maddie Oatman writes, it makes you more likely to be struck by a driver. As the basis for her reporting, Oatman used some well worn stats from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In […]