Today’s Headlines

  • Cities, States, and Feds Used Infrastructure to Enforce Redlining (Guardian)
  • DOT Mulls How to Regulate Autonomous Vehicles (WaPo)
  • Chao Spars With Dems Over Fast-Tracking Environmental Review (Roll Call)
  • Study: Uber and Lyft Drivers Earn Half the Minimum Wage (NPR, USA Today)
  • How NACTO’s Guidance Led to an Explosion of Bike Lanes (The Atlantic)
  • Transit Funding Bills Advance Through Georgia Legislature (Gwinnett Daily Post)
  • New Orleans Puts Off Study on Streetcar Expansion (Times-Picayune)
  • Seattle’s Sound Transit CEO Accused of Bias in Workplace Conduct (Crosscut)
  • Cleveland Planning Hundreds of Miles of Bike Trails and Lanes (Next City)
  • Absentee Voting on Kansas City Streetcar Starts Today (Star)