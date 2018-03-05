Today’s Headlines

- Cities, States, and Feds Used Infrastructure to Enforce Redlining (Guardian)
- DOT Mulls How to Regulate Autonomous Vehicles (WaPo)
- Chao Spars With Dems Over Fast-Tracking Environmental Review (Roll Call)
- Study: Uber and Lyft Drivers Earn Half the Minimum Wage (NPR, USA Today)
- How NACTO’s Guidance Led to an Explosion of Bike Lanes (The Atlantic)
- Transit Funding Bills Advance Through Georgia Legislature (Gwinnett Daily Post)
- New Orleans Puts Off Study on Streetcar Expansion (Times-Picayune)
- Seattle’s Sound Transit CEO Accused of Bias in Workplace Conduct (Crosscut)
- Cleveland Planning Hundreds of Miles of Bike Trails and Lanes (Next City)
- Absentee Voting on Kansas City Streetcar Starts Today (Star)