Oregon May Expand Its Petty Bicycle Tax to Children’s Bikes

Nice try, freeloader! Photo: Jonathan Maus/Bike Portland
Oregon taxes bikes. And not just a normal sales tax. We’re talking about a special excise tax that applies to bicycles and only bicycles.

Why? Not because the state needs the money.

Lawmakers predict the tax will bring in just $1.2 million a year, not enough to build something of statewide significance, even in the dirt-cheap world of bike infrastructure. The real reason Oregon taxes bikes is because some people resent the idea of making streets safe for cycling. The bike tax is the manifestation of their political will.

The tax was also seen as a way to sweeten the deal for a transportation spending package that bike and transit advocates generally approved of. To bolster the impression that the tax is somehow connected to transportation policy, a provision was included to exempt kids’ bikes. But the Oregon Department of Revenue (DOR) thinks that was a bad move.

Now state lawmakers are preparing to expand the tax to include kids’ bikes, reports Jonathan Maus at Bike Portland:

As currently written, “taxable bicycle” is defined as a bicycle with a wheel diameter of 26-inches or larger (so as not to tax children’s bikes) and a retail price of $200 or more. DOR’s proposal would drop the wheel-size stipulation from the definition and the tax would then apply to all bikes over $200.

DOR thinks the existing law is too complicated, and lawmakers think that children’s bikes mostly cost under $200 anyway. But the bike industry begs to differ, Maus reports:

In a letter dated February 21st, the Director of State and Local Policy for the PeopleForBikes Coalition Alex Logemann, National Bicycle Dealers Association Board Chair Brandee Lepak, and Bicycle Product Suppliers Association President Adam Micklin urged Committee members to maintain the 26-inch wheel diameter requirement.

“Our objection to altering the minimum wheel size requirement is premised on two issues,” they wrote, “1) the new bicycles that will be subject to taxation will primarily be children’s bikes; and 2) it will place an additional burden on bicycle shops that have already invested resources to comply with the tax.”

You’d think the bureaucrats and legislators in Oregon would have more important things to concentrate on than squeezing a few more dollars out of parents buying bicycles for their kids. It is, after all, supposed to be one of the more bike-friendly states. But once you start down the path of resentment-based transportation policy, who knows where it will lead.

  • Larry Littlefield

    If both the general sales tax and the special sales tax on bicycles is dedicated to bicycle infrastructure, then I don’t object. That’s the real issue.

    Just taxing all bikes would be less complicated, and taxes on the common practice of riding as children would help make the practice more common among adults.

    “Why? Not because the state needs the money.”

    These days, everybody needs money to pay for the irresponsible policies of the Generation Greed era. As everywhere else, the real fear is that bicycle revenues will not be used for bicycles after all.

    https://www.opb.org/news/article/oregon-pers-pension-system-cost-increases/

    “In the 1990s, Oregon let public pension benefits get out of hand, and now this decades-old mistake is returning to haunt the state’s taxpayers, schoolchildren and younger government workers. Like the slow spread of dry rot that leads to an expensive home repair, a scary bill is coming due.”

    “Oregon is $22 billion in debt on its pension obligations. Starting in July, public agencies are on track to pay nearly $900 million more in pension rates over the next two years. Two years later, rates are expected to rise by another billion or so. And then two years after that, by yet another billion.”

    It’s everywhere.

  • 1980Gardener

    This is one issue (ok, maybe not the only issue) where I disagree with Streetsblog. Bike taxes are a great idea and there should be more of them.

    1. we need to eliminate the idea that taxes are some sort of “bad” thing.

    2. We all want bikes to be a respected part of the transportation ecosystem. With that, comes responsibility and it hurts our credibility to argue for bike infrastructure and fees for drivers but then complain when we are asked to chip in.

    3. Our focus should be on how tax revenue is spent – not whether the tax exists.

  • Altered Beast ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ

    hawaii also taxes bikes

