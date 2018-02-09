Texas DOT Aims for More People to Get Killed in Traffic

Texas expects traffic deaths to increase substantially by 2022. Graph: Texas Strategic Highway Safety Plan
It’s no longer acceptable for American transportation agencies to ignore their responsibility to reduce traffic fatalities. Even a titan of the transportation establishment like the Federal Highway Administration has released a document called Toward Zero Deaths, with the cooperation of state DOTS.

But while agencies may feel compelled to pay lip service to traffic death prevention, they don’t feel compelled to act on it. Case in point: Texas DOT.

TxDOT has set a long-term goal, in writing, of achieving zero deaths. But the agency’s basic philosophy hasn’t changed. It’s still planning for more traffic and more asphalt, and as a result, its forecasts still expect a growing number of people to lose their lives in traffic crashes.

In its Strategic Highway Plan, TxDOT says it “envisions a future with zero traffic fatalities and serious injuries,” and goes on to list what it calls “countermeasures” to improve safety. These include speeding reduction, safer intersection design, and pedestrian safety — ideas that largely came from meetings between TxDOT officials and advocates.

But in its actual forecasts, TxDOT is still planning for steady growth in traffic mileage, and it doesn’t expect the countermeasures to offset that. TxDOT’s target for 2022 is 4,241 traffic fatalities statewide — an increase of about 460 deaths compared to 2016.

The agency considers that to be progress because it’s 2 percent below the projected number of traffic fatalities in a scenario with no “countermeasures.” Why not attack the problem more aggressively, so traffic deaths actually fall over time? That’s too ambitious for TxDOT, which says it will “avoid countermeasures not feasible due to the inability to enact specific laws and policies, resource requirements, lack of expertise or sponsors, and unlikely public acceptance.”

Jay Crossley, executive director of the nonprofit Farm&City, says TxDOT isn’t as helpless as it makes itself out to be. The agency could demonstrate some leadership and change the public conversation about how to make the transportation system safer.

“If you had a full-on cell phone ban, we know you could save lives,” he said. “But they’re not talking about it because they don’t think it’s possible politically in Texas.”

In the TxDOT forecast, the agency depicts itself as a passive bystander, watching as low gas prices and a humming economy propel traffic mileage higher, and with it, traffic deaths. Crossley says TxDOT has abdicated its responsibility by refusing to consider how it can reduce vehicle miles traveled, or VMT.

“The big one is VMT, this idea that VMT and economic growth are linked,” he said. “They think it’s important to increase VMT.”

“If that’s basically state policy, it’s hard to reduce deaths.”

There’s a long list of policy tools TxDOT could deploy to shift trips away from driving, like implementing variable tolling on Interstates or investing more in transit service and biking and walking infrastructure. That’s not on the agency’s agenda, however.

TxDOT sets the tone for the rest of the state. The regional agencies that guide transportation policy in Texas’s major metro areas are following suit. On Monday, Austin’s Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (CAMPO) is preparing to affirm the same weak safety goal as TxDOT, over the protests of advocates.

Crossley thinks the agencies are setting a low bar for themselves because, in their way of thinking, it guarantees success. It’s up to advocates to point out why that’s the wrong approach.

“People are not willing to risk the consequences of not meeting the goals,” he said. “To flip that on its head, that’s the whole point.”

  • Sean

    Wow Angie,
    You’re really batting 1.000 on these strawman headlines.
    First you said the Koch brothers “want” people in Nashville mired in traffic. Baselessly I might add.
    Now you’re saying that Texas is “aiming” for more deaths?

    Stop being a garbage journalist, and be a journalist. It’s okay to seriously approach this and say that an unintended consequence of their policies might be more deaths. That’s fine.
    You don’t have to leapfrog BuzzFeed and invent motivations (like wanting people dead) our of whole cloth.
    Do better.

  • Tooscrapps

    Considering they actually used the word “target” in their plan, I would say using the word “aims” is quite appropriate.

  • Sean

    There’s a difference between projecting a reality and intentionally ‘aiming’ for more deaths.
    In Angie’s feverish version of reality apparently anyone who doesn’t issue an executive order to close all roads and highways now is *hoping* for highway deaths.
    Present an argument. Make a case. Don’t pretend that your opponents are evil. (unless of course they are).
    It’s hard to want to be on the same side as someone who fights dirty like this.

  • Tooscrapps

    They could change their target by making meaningful changes to speeds, sprawl, design, etc. The reality is that they would rather not.

    While they aren’t saying “heres X deaths, lets get to that number”, by sticking with the status quo, they are in fact endorsing the collateral damage.

  • Jonathan Krall

    If I read the article correctly, TxDOT is aiming for more VMT and therefore, more deaths. The deaths are not the goal (charitably, Angie suggests that economic growth is the goal; I think the goal is increased lobbying $$$ into the statehouse from big oil). But the deaths are the clearly expected and explicitly projected result.

    She correctly reminds us that TxDOT had other options for moving more people without more deaths. Mass transit is the most obvious option. We are up against a culture full of people who consider increased auto traffic to be inevitable, despite clear evidence to the contrary (such as flat national VMT for several years beginning in 2005). She is correct that taking steps to increase VMT must be recognized as being the same as as taking steps to increase traffic fatalities.

  • Sean

    No. They’re not endorsing it.
    They’re being realistic.

    Take a look at DC’s Vision Zero. They’ve set their sights on zero traffic fatalities, right? Bully for them!
    But they’ve also relinquished control of the streets and roads to automobiles. No traffic enforcement of any kind occurs. Traffic fatalities are *up* in fact since they committed to Vision Zero.

    Which is better; to project zero and then make no effort to get there, or to face the facts and be straightforward so stakeholders can actually see what’s up and hold the right parties accountable?

  • I didn’t say they “want people dead” just that they don’t care enough about preventing people from dying to actually try to do anything to stop it. Which is 100% accurate.

  • Sean

    You said they “aim for more people to get killed”.
    That’s at the very least disingenuous if not straight up dishonest.
    Your Koch Brothers headline also creates a strawman out of their intentions as a shortcut instead of pushing for a real exchange of ideas.

    I agree with your policy positions, but this isn’t a great way to influence people. Kind of like my cyclist friends who call drivers “cagers” and assume combative positions. It’s just not productive.

  • Calm down, the headline is accurate.

  • Guest

    For me headlines like this are both fair and welcome. They get your attention and show the yawning gap between rhetoric and intentions, which the MSM usually does not acknowledge. Agencies need to wake up. It couldn’t be clearer that this one is aiming for more deaths–it’s in their own chart!

  • Sean

    When the economy is doing well people drive more and there are more deaths.
    No one in their right mind would say “Janet Yellen aiming for more deaths with newest rate adjustments”.

    This is just disingenuous.
    Also; it’s not very professional to tell people to calm down. I’m not uncalm. I’m merely disagreeing with you. Those are pretty different things

  • D G Spencer Ludgate

    I Beg to differ. An accurate headline would read, “Texas DOT forecasts a 12% increase in traffic fatalities.” The Texas DOT is aiming to reduce traffic fatalities by 2% from trend. Unfortunately, the trend exceeds the 2% reduction.

    Media style guides recommend use of Merriam-Webster Collegiate Dictionary. Per Merriam-Webster, the second transitive definition of aim: to direct toward a specified object or goal. The goal of the TxDOT is not to have more traffic fatalities, but rather to slow the upward trend by 2%. Upon stating an objective reporting of the policy; then Ms Schmitt is free to attack the policy and promote Streetsblog’s view. This is what good journalists do.

  • Right, because the Fed is responsible for traffic safety, and Streetsblog is the one being disingenuous here.

  • HamTech87

    It is like the cigarette companies trying to sell more cartons. Of course they know deaths will increase. The difference here is that there are development patterns that could reduce deaths.

