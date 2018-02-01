Talking Headways Podcast: Houston Spreads Like a Spilled Bucket of Water

This week on the podcast I’m joined by Kyle Shelton of the Kinder Institute to talk about his new book Power Moves: Transportation, Politics, and Development in Houston. Kyle shares why he wrote the book and what it feels like to look back at the city’s development history knowing it could have turned out better. We also talk about the idea of “infrastructure citizenship” and how local transit advocates groups wielded power in past fights against road builders.