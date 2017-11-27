Today’s Headlines

- Schumer Says No to Gas Tax Hike to Pay for Infrastructure (Daily Beast)
- American Cities Are Doing Vision Zero Wrong (Treehugger)
- Should Seattle Ban Bikes on Sidewalks? (My Northwest)
- Wisconsin City Proposes “Wheel Tax” to Pay for Sidewalk Repairs (WFRV)
- Ride-Hailing Services Are Turning Curbs Into Battlegrounds (Wired)
- A Month After $1 Billion Investment, Lyft Raising Another $500M (Axios)
- Governments Worldwide Launch Investigations Into Uber Data Hack (Reuters)
- Boston Transit Asks City to Trade Parking for Bus Lanes (Globe)
- Tulsa Buses Now Run on Sundays (Tulsa World)
- Why Can’t Digital Assistants Tell You When the Bus Is Coming? (Venture Beat)