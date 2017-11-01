Today’s Headlines

- Man Deliberately Plows Down NYC Bike Path in Truck, Killing 8 (NYT, Bloomberg)
- Assailant Drove for Uber But Passed Background Checks (TechCrunch)
- Autonomous Shuttles as a Last-Mile Transit Option (Mobility Lab)
- Dallas Will Open 20 Miles of Streets to People on Bikes Saturday for Car-Free Event (KERA)
- Minneapolis Reopens Bidding for Southwest Corridor Light Rail (MPR)
- Failure to Submit Letter May Threaten Baltimore Transpo Projects (Sun)
- San Diego Isn’t Tracking How Many Commuters Ditch Cars (Union-Tribune)
- Cincinnati Candidates Don’t Want to Talk About the Streetcar (Enquirer)
- Montgomery County, MD, and Hudson County, NJ, Adopt Vision Zero (Community Media, NJ.com)