Today’s Headlines

  • Man Deliberately Plows Down NYC Bike Path in Truck, Killing 8 (NYTBloomberg)
  • Assailant Drove for Uber But Passed Background Checks (TechCrunch)
  • Autonomous Shuttles as a Last-Mile Transit Option (Mobility Lab)
  • Dallas Will Open 20 Miles of Streets to People on Bikes Saturday for Car-Free Event (KERA)
  • Minneapolis Reopens Bidding for Southwest Corridor Light Rail (MPR)
  • Failure to Submit Letter May Threaten Baltimore Transpo Projects (Sun)
  • San Diego Isn’t Tracking How Many Commuters Ditch Cars (Union-Tribune)
  • Cincinnati Candidates Don’t Want to Talk About the Streetcar (Enquirer)
  • Montgomery County, MD, and Hudson County, NJ, Adopt Vision Zero (Community MediaNJ.com)