Today’s Headlines

  • Small Changes Led to Big Spike in Seattle Transit Ridership (The Atlantic)
  • Nashville Mayor Proposes Ambitious $5 Billion Transit Plan (Tennessean)
  • Latest Iteration of I-66 Still Includes Bike Path Right Next to D.C. Freeway (WTOP)
  • Detroit Bike-Share Hits 100,000 Rides; Plans Spring Expansion (Freep; Curbed)
  • Regional Bike-Share Will Serve 16 Boston-Area Towns (Wicked Local Concord)
  • Crowd-Sourced Map of D.C.’s Least Accessible Sidewalks Is Almost Done (Curbed)
  • Emanuel Will Tax Uber and Lyft to Pay for Chicago Transit (Sun-Times)
  • Coalition Backs Rail Connection to Philadelphia Suburb (Inquirer)
  • Seattle Streetcar Extension Halted Indefinitely (Capitol Hill Times)
  • Will Dockless Bike-Share Spell the End of Municipal Programs? (HuffPost)